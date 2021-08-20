Slammed-Clean 1956 Chevy Cameo Rendered, Is the Real Build Coming With a Big Block?

Japan Tests Explosion-Powered Rocket for the First Time in Space, Is a Success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Brito (@personalizatuauto) Don’t get the model variant (too) mixed up with the Chevrolet Task Force Series that ran at the same time. Yes, it was derived from the same DNA pool, but it came with lots of car-like elements, from styling choices down to the premium interior or availability of an optional V8 engine. Sure, the Cameo Carrier and its GMC Suburban sibling are not as famous as the main pickup truck ranges, but they have not been forgotten by diehard GM fans.Most likely, one of them is behind the unique personal commission of the ‘56 Chevy Cameo we see here (still) in virtual form. According to pixel master Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto on social media), this represents the 3D visualization of the finished product ahead of the real build.Which isn’t going to be performed by this virtual artist. Instead, it’s the automotive body shop of Ricardo Lopez (aka customsbylopez on social media) that will take on the duties. By the way, this isn’t the first time we see them collaborate on a virtual-to-real build project , and the new one is just as interesting.This time around, instead of a 1956 Chevy Tri-Five we are dealing with a very cool Cameo. No worries, it screams custom from every angle as well, and we especially like the squeaky-clean allure of the exterior. After all, we can’t have an opinion about the interior simply because it hasn’t been shown (yet). On the other hand, there’s much to ogle at the exterior.Starting with the all-white appearance, which is almost entirely encompassing, save for the chrome details and the few crimson accents (on the cabin, the brake calipers). Then there is the little hint tucked away in the builder’s page tags. It gives us hope this slammed ‘56 is not only going to look cool but also drive fast... thanks to a potential Big Block engine swap