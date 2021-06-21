Vortec-Swapped 1955 GMC 100 Show and Street Truck Lived to Tell the Story, Twice

While GMC’s Blue Chip series (which is similar to Chevy’s Task Force models) timeline starts way back in 1955, this particular example’s heartwarming tale “only” begins some years later, around 1968. Back then, its owner was just a little kid that enjoyed sitting on the fender of his dad’s 1955 GMC truck.
Some (lots of) decades later, it’s only natural the builder’s project was a 1955 GMC pickup that had been sitting idle in a friend’s back yard for six or seven years. Although in a rather deplorable condition, the truck was acquired for a garage build that lasted for around a decade, followed by about three years of happy show outings and cruising, and a big disaster.
Apparently, Jean-Marc Lacasse – the Canadian veteran behind this mesmerizing two-tone project truck – was in the wrong place at the wrong time alongside his GMC companion. As such, while on his way home from a car show the truck was involved in an accident with someone running a red light. And, unfortunately, the damage proved so extensive it had to be written off.
But, as many automotive legends will attest, this wasn’t the end of the day for this cool build and the tinkering started all over again to get the truck disassembled once more and infused with a new lease of life... the second time. And what do you know, some stories do come with a happy ending, as the GMC got back together once again and when summer (of 2020, as far as we could understand) came it was back cruising (hopefully) ever after.
Better yet, anyone with almost an hour to spare will be able to see the entire story... or, rather stories, unfold in front of our eyes. From that faithful moment when it’s taken from the friend’s backlot to the entire build process, to the almost finished product (check out the exterior at 33:40, then proceed to the interior) and the ugly moment when disaster struck.
No worries, the second rebuild (starting from the 41:55 mark) is also included in the video embedded below that comes courtesy of the great folks over at Hand Built Cars. And, as always, there’s also a little bit of a specifications sheet to better understand what makes this custom project unique.
It could be the rather stunning dual-tone paintjob, but we have a feeling that might not be everyone’s cup of tea. No biggie, because other stuff will surely nail a home run. Such as the original frame with the C4 Corvette conversion kit up front, the four-link rear suspension setup, or the cool Vortec swap featuring the 5.3-liter V8 engine hooked up to GM’s 4L60E automatic transmission, among others.
