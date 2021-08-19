Forgotten Dodge Mirada Gets a Virtual Lease of Modern Life With Hellcat Engine Swap

5 CGI Quiz: Can Anyone Please Spot the Five Cars Used for This Sports Car Mix?

Count on a G-body fan and owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type to remember just about every 1980s and 1990s classic vehicle. Better yet, if said automotive aficionado is a pixel master, there’s also a visual approach to the history lesson. 7 photos



This probably impacted the life of the Dodge Mirada, a traditional rear-wheel-drive mid-size coupe that did nothing to stand out in a crowd. It was a badge-engineered Chrysler J architecture sibling to the second-generation Chrysler Cordoba and Imperial. And it had both the usual styling for that age, as well as the



A single bright spot shone from the engine options – the availability of a 360ci (5.9-liter) V8 as the flagship unit. But that probably wasn’t enough, and the model ended up with a production run of less than 53k examples. So, it is easy to imagine why it has been a bit neglected ever since.



No worries, because the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account is the kind of social media herald that has made a personal quest out of promoting such forgotten gems. He recently turned his attention to Mirada and to make it spicier the CGI project includes a contemporary engine swap. Naturally, of the



A few design alterations were also made to make sure the reinvention is a tad more believable, but without major styling revisions that would steal attention away from the 1980s atmosphere. Yes, the bigger wheels are decidedly modern, but they’re needed to make sure traction is optimum. After all, under the hood supposedly resides a supercharged 6.2-liter





