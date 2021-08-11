CGI Quiz: Can Anyone Please Spot the Five Cars Used for This Sports Car Mix?

Sometimes it’s not easy to make out fiction from real life. Other times, the CGI comes a bit too obvious. But then you have to challenge yourself to uncover the sources. Especially if they were specifically mixed for that exact reason.
The person(s) behind the carlifestyle social media account has a cool habit. A lot of posts tend to share tidbits from the wonderous and sometimes crazy world of everything automotive-related. For example, the last time we checked up on the channel’s progress our attention was caught by a green-wheeled black Porsche 911 GT3 RS doing something we don’t recommend... at least not on public roads.
It wasn’t deemed worthy of publication in our rule book, so we just skipped it and searched for something new (it’s embedded below as well, just in case you really can’t endure the suspense!). But just as quickly the account reappeared on our radar with something equally outrageous... but also infinitely safer.
As such, a little CGI quiz was proposed to the followers. “Can you name the 5 cars mixed in this photo?” read the title. Of course, we smiled and immediately started digging through the details. One can check up on the hero shot and then come back to see what others had to say.
Interestingly, there’s consensus about the implicated brands: Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, as well as the lesser-known Apollo. Even better, most of the folks nailed the models as well: R8, i8, Huracan, GT, and the elusive Intensa Emozione (aka IE). Then it’s just a case of spotting the details. Such as the fact that we’re dealing with a V10 R8, the Huracan Performante, the AMG GT R, or the wheels from the Apollo IE.
Now that’s what you get when playing with the virtual pixels – a quiz that gets resolved in almost no time via the power of community knowledge. Granted, some of the cues were quite obvious and a bit too in your face, such as the I8 front end or the general allure of the R8. But then again, those Intensa Emozione wheels...
