2022 Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain Spied With Less Camo, a Render Was so Logical

Just last month our spy photographer collaborators caught a crimson-painted, jacked-up 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class prototype undergoing development trials. Now it’s time for a bit of undressing, which is only natural considering the summer season. And that was enough to get it unofficially imagined in virtual form. 16 photos



The All-Terrain is expected by the rumor mill to premiere later this year at the 2021 International Motor Show (IAA) held in Munich, Germany (September 7th through 12th) and present itself as the direct rival of the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country. Although it is the very first time



We may be looking at a higher ground clearance compared to the regular C-Class Estate, wider wheels (perhaps complete with bulkier fenders) at the front and rear, as well as reworked bumpers. These aren’t offered just for a bit of styling difference, but also to accommodate the slightly better approach and departure angles, as well as the underbody protection.



And one doesn't need to imagine the C-Class All-Terrain looks because the good folks over at kolesa.ru have already taken the job of depicting it as a speculative rendering. The recipe is only logical, and we've seen mainstream brands apply crossover DNA on models such as the VW Passat Alltrack or the Skoda Scouts. So, we can easily assume this CGI depiction is not far from the truth. But of course, always hold your fingers crossed for potentially pleasant surprises...