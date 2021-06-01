2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Rendered With Off-Road Wheels Is EV Aftermarket 101

Immediately after the Blue Oval introduced its new EV star, the 2022 F-150 Lightning became the darling of the digital artist community. Most of them went towards the extremes, either depicting the zero-emissions pickup as the Zeus of all trucks or changing it back to the SVT origins. Few, if any, went for something actually usable (in the near future) by the upcoming customers. Until now, that is.
As was the case with the Mustang Mach-E, Ford won't back down from its new EV strategy just because some people will never imagine the legendary nameplate as anything else rather than a pony/muscle car. Nor will it revert to the old ICE performance ways of the two generations of F-150 SVT Lightning.
Whether we like it or not (after all, anyone is entitled to an opinion), that is the way forward for the Blue Oval. So, it’s perhaps easier to embrace progress with an open mind and know that even small changes could have a meaningful impact, at least on the initial perspective. And we have 4Play Wheels’ recent shout out on social media as a cool example.
Fans gave the hat tip to the pixel master behind the carlifestyle account as the digital artist decided to keep things on a very subtle level, unlike many others. And if not for the heads up or knowing that Ford’s F-150 Lightning isn’t yet at dealerships, let alone in aftermarket shops, you’d be hard-pressed to spot the differences between this CGI alternative and the real deal.
Save for the 4P F-Series wheels, of course, as well as the meaty off-road tires. It’s interesting to note that quite a few fans commented this seemingly little change—from stock to aftermarket wheels—has made a tremendous impact on their perspective of the F-150 Lightning.
And it’s probably the way forward for a certain number of upcoming owners, the ones that won’t refrain from taking the EV truck off the beaten path. Going with the makers of the “strongest, deepest, hardest off-road wheels on the planet” seems like a no-brainer right now.
Of course, now we’re also waiting on someone to catch the aftermarket drift and try out a set of huge Forgiatos for size. We recommend going with at least 30 inchers since we’re dwelling in imagination land.
