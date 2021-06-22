Lambo Huracan Gains Second Pair of Doors and Trunk From Audi RS6 in Wild Render

Station wagons might be out of fashion for many car buyers that have been mesmerized by crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks on the market today. But that doesn’t mean they’re also forgotten, as automakers continue to deliver enticing family hauler propositions. One could easily call into action the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo or the Audi RS6 Avant if we are to consider just the VW AG stable.
Of course, these aren’t exactly run-of-the-mill wagons. Just take a look at the highly tuned supercar dressed up by Audi Sport with family-style bodywork. The RS6 has a 4.0-liter TFSI engine under the hood that’s capable of churning out no less than 600 PS (592 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque thanks to its twin-turbo setup.
The AWD system makes sure all ponies have enough traction, and so the owner can also make sure he or she doesn’t miss any business appointment or kid practice via the zero to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint of just 3.6 seconds and 155 mph (250 kph) limited top speed.
We specifically discussed the assets of this Audi Sport family member because the pixel master behind the “carlifestyle” social media account seems to have taken a keen interest in the RS6. He decided to imagine a hypothetical what-if scenario where the Ingolstadt-based family hauler got involved with the Lamborghini Huracan Evo for a face-swap affair.
It’s not the first time we see the RS6 suffer the embarrassment of such CGI abuse, but this time around, we feel the mix is appropriately intertwined with the appearance of an Italian supercar thoroughbred. As such, there’s just one possible question popping out from the back of our heads, where the automotive imagination land cabinet has been steadily growing: does it also use the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 mill to add some additional 631 horsepower to the equation?
After all, wouldn’t it be nice for this digital artist’s conversion to go all out with a twin-engine setup—the V8 up front and the V10 somewhere in the cargo area?
The AWD system makes sure all ponies have enough traction, and so the owner can also make sure he or she doesn’t miss any business appointment or kid practice via the zero to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint of just 3.6 seconds and 155 mph (250 kph) limited top speed.
We specifically discussed the assets of this Audi Sport family member because the pixel master behind the “carlifestyle” social media account seems to have taken a keen interest in the RS6. He decided to imagine a hypothetical what-if scenario where the Ingolstadt-based family hauler got involved with the Lamborghini Huracan Evo for a face-swap affair.
It’s not the first time we see the RS6 suffer the embarrassment of such CGI abuse, but this time around, we feel the mix is appropriately intertwined with the appearance of an Italian supercar thoroughbred. As such, there’s just one possible question popping out from the back of our heads, where the automotive imagination land cabinet has been steadily growing: does it also use the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 mill to add some additional 631 horsepower to the equation?
After all, wouldn’t it be nice for this digital artist’s conversion to go all out with a twin-engine setup—the V8 up front and the V10 somewhere in the cargo area?