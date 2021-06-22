Lambo Huracan Gains Second Pair of Doors and Trunk From Audi RS6 in Wild Render

Station wagons might be out of fashion for many car buyers that have been mesmerized by crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks on the market today. But that doesn’t mean they’re also forgotten, as automakers continue to deliver enticing family hauler propositions. One could easily call into action the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo or the Audi RS6 Avant if we are to consider just the VW AG stable.

38 photos