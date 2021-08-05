2023 Lexus LX Could Look This Way to Appease Eager Land Cruiser J300 U.S. Fans

With Lexus already taking care of the lower ranks of its SUV range via the official introduction of the 2022 NX at this year’s Chicago Auto Show, U.S. fans are probably left wanting some more. Something bigger, something that rhymes with the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300.
Naturally, that would be an all-new generation of the flagship Lexus LX. Ever since its inception back in 1995, all of the generations have been heavily related to the long-running Land Cruiser nameplate. Both physically, via technical connections, and spiritually – through its off-road capabilities.
Now that Toyota sent the Land Cruiser nameplate to greener pastures as far as the U.S. market is concerned, everyone is eagerly awaiting to see what the Lexus future has in store for the fans. After all, the J300 already proves to be incredibly successful, with the rumor mill reporting that demand has extended delivery waiting time as far as a year from now.
That’s crazy, considering the company has retired the Land Cruiser from America precisely due to lackluster demand, but it seems the J300 model is a winning bet in other regions. This probably left a void in the hearts and minds of Land Cruiser fans that live in the United States. No worries, because everyone is trying to fill it as best as they can.
The good folks over at Carsbite have even come up with their unofficial interpretation of the possible 2023 Lexus LX. The render presents just the front and rear views of the luxury full-size SUV, but we can all assume that its side profile might be closely related to the donor Land Cruiser. Or just use our imagination and come up with our virtual project.
Anyways, it remains to be seen how much Lexus is going to wait until it tries to piggyback on the tremendous success of the Toyota Land Cruiser J300. Hopefully, it’s not going to take them long to understand they could have their own SUV turn into an instant off-road hit.
