2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Aims to Impress With Turbo V6 Acceleration Test

After countless leaks, the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 went live earlier this month to prove rumors were right. As such, fans needed to say goodbye to the naturally aspirated V8 engine, replaced by the need to downsize with something that’s arguably better. It’s the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6, flagship of the V6 triumvirate that also includes diesel and naturally aspirated mills.
Now, although many of us would eagerly imagine the 3.5-liter (which has more hp and torque than the old V8) under the hood of a sports car rather than a hefty SUV, it’s also interesting to note its performance alongside the Land Cruiser. And, as always, an on-board video goes a long way to try and impress the audience.
Especially when it’s not coming through official channels but rather from the kurdistan_automotive_blog_ social media outlet. Somebody from their team managed to get a hold of an LC300 and went for a brief and concise acceleration test in a bid to demonstrate the new performance credentials of the V6 powerplant that officially churns out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm).
Toyota, on its own, says the large and heavy SUV will cross the 62 mph (100 kph) threshold in just 6.7 seconds, which is quite impressive for such a big vehicle. And, by the looks of it, it seems the Land Cruiser won’t disappoint the fans. Of course, we’ll need to wait on more scientific testing that also involves a stopwatch, but for now, it will probably suffice.
Besides, the folks also gave us a little taste of the action to come as another of their posts highlighted a little roll battle (it’s taking place on the street, with traffic, something we really don’t condone!) with a direct Middle East rival, the 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo. Equipped with a 428-horsepower 5.6-liter V8, the Nissan foe seems to have the upper hand, at least initially.
But then it’s clear the Land Cruiser is quite capable of keeping up the pace and will slowly recover the lost distance, probably thanks to its torque advantage (650 Nm to 560 Nm / 479 to 412 lb-ft) and the quicker low-end response enabled by the pair of turbos, among others.
