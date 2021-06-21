Ravenseye Manse Has Its Own Vintage Aistream, Is the Perfect Summer Home

For us regular mortals, summer means family vacations, road trips with friends, or solo adventures. By car, plane, bus or motorhome, bicycle or bike, many of us set out to travel and explore the world for varied lengths of time, and with different budgets. When you’re a one-percenter, a summer vacation can mean either charting a superyacht or renting a mansion for the entire summer.
Here’s a property that fits the latter bill, with an added bonus of road-tripping a la riche: an iconic manse perched on a Malibu hilltop, with its own vintage Airstream trailer included. The property in question is Ravenseye, one of the most iconic homes in Malibu, designed by famous architect Harry Gesner, aka the Maverick of Malibu, for American playwright Jerome Lawrence. The trailer is a fully restored 1957 Airstream that can serve whatever purpose you want to give it, including that of pretending you’re on a road trip while still in your own backyard.
Jokes aside, Ravenseye can also serve as a permanent family home and a solid investment. Completed in 1997, it was built to withstand natural disasters like wildfires and earthquakes. This was the only condition Lawrence had for the commission, having lost his home in a previous wildfire.
Currently, Ravenseye offers 4,100 square feet (381 square meters) of living space divided into three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also comes with a very generous kitchen with industrial appliances and an integrated dining room, a private terrace with a pool and a jacuzzi, plenty of deck space, and a lush garden that hides the aforementioned Airstream from view. The trailer is part of the deal.
The listing with Nicholas Property Group, which carries an asking price of $9.5 million, notes that the trailer is in impeccable condition and open to a variety of uses. You could use it as an extra guest room or a food truck. It’s currently used for storage for pool stuff, but what’s stopping you to use it yourself to pretend you’re traveling the world? Or you could turn it into a home office or your very own man-cave / “me space.”
The Airstream aside, Ravenseye stands out for its modernist style, with arches that resemble surfboards, vaulted ceilings and a homey combination of wood, stone, iron and leather. Furnishes are industrial, rustic and modernist alike, rendering the home welcoming for either formal parties or family get-togethers. It is, as the headline notes, quite possibly the perfect summer home for a discerning multi-millionaire.
promise of privacy complete the offer on this idyllic manse. And it’s listed with a considerable price cut, too: Ravenseye was initially listed for $14 million in 2019 but the two years that have passed (and the 2020 international health crisis and the economic collapse it brought about) shaved $4.5 million off the asking. Even multi-millionaires must love a bargain, right?
