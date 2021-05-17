World’s Biggest, Most Expensive Mega-Mansion The One Is Complete, Insane

The One is the masterpiece of outrageous, ultra-deluxe real estate developer Nile Niami. He has made a reputation as the most successful developer in the United States in the past several years. Niami doesn’t build houses or even mansions; his constructions are mega-mansions, the kind that can make even celebrities accustomed to the most expensive stuff feel overwhelmed and poor.
The One, as its name suggests, is the crème de la crème. It is now complete and can be had for a reported price tag of $340 million, down from the $500 million estimated price, according to The Robb Report. The two videos embedded below offer the first tour of this exclusive and unique mega-mansion. Words can hardly do it justice since it’s the epitome of obscene wealth, with luxurious amenities like its own indoor/outdoor 900-person nightclub, a 50-car garage, and its own beauty salon that can cater to some 15 clients at once.
Niami calls this his mega-mansion his life mission. He uses fancy words like sustainability when talking about using fake flowers for the vast arrangements in the foyer, which is hilarious considering the amount of space, energy, and resources this construction uses. He talks about “changing the world” with it, which, it turns out, is a preamble to an announcement that he’ll be filming a reality show there and host pay-per-view boxing matches. He talks about the challenges he faced when building this, not in the least the fact that The One, for all its bold claims, is facing foreclosure. Niami owns $110 million on it, not including unpaid taxes, which also amount to many millions.
The One is 105,000 square feet (9,755 square meters) spread across three floors. It is massive with a capital M, so much so that a video tour of it (such as the one included below) proves exhausting. It’s packed with absolutely anything a billionaire could ever dream or want, so as to never leave the premises. It’s big enough to host parties, accommodate guests, and still live a quiet, undisturbed family life. It’s pretty much a resort of the most high-tech, luxurious kind.
Designed by architect Paul McClean, The One comes with its own auto gallery. Niami will offer it, as he did with his other houses, complete with a choice of luxury vehicles and supercars, though he’s yet to detail what these might be. The underground garage can hold a fleet of 50 vehicles, and it comes with two turntables. There’s also additional parking space in the driveway, which is closed off from the access road.
The house itself has nine bedrooms, several kitchens (including a restaurant kitchen), and the master bedroom, which is an independent unit within the house. The One has a total of seven water features, pools and jacuzzis, and the surrounding moat. It has its own running track that goes around the house, its own 50-seat movie theater with a separate candy room, two wine cellars, actual art galleries, a cigar room with special ventilation and a collection of vintage Playboys, a game room that comes with pool tables, four-lane bowling alley and a golf simulator, and a tennis court with its own mini-bar and jacuzzi.
A separate guest house has three bedrooms and four baths, its own kitchen, laundry room, and pool. The staff quarters are impossibly tiny by comparison: seven one-person rooms with ensuite bathrooms, with a communal kitchen and laundry room. Niami says that you could easily fit four or five staff in one room “comfortably,” and he says without a shred of humor.
Some of the features Niami initially wanted to include in The One, such as a perma-frozen room for champagne, a room just for storing fresh flowers, and a room where the walls would be tanks with jellyfish, have been ditched. They were too costly to include. In April, Niami was still talking about doing an entire wall of screens to replicate a shark tank—again, he spoke of sustainability by saying that you didn’t really have to pluck living organisms from the ocean to stand out.
Some features were kept. The nightclub, for instance, comes with a dry fire-seating area and a wet fire-seating area, in addition to indoor space to host 900-person parties. The sundeck offers breathtaking views of all of Los Angeles and will include something he calls a helicopter sleeping area—a non-functional helicopter converted into a lounge, a way for Niami to get back at planning authorities for not allowing him to put a helipad on the roof. The wellness, beauty, and fitness areas would shame actual dedicated establishments.
mega-mansions, no other house will ever be built as big as this one. The One is, truly, one of a kind, for good and bad. And it could be yours if you’re a billionaire looking for a property where you virtually have a long-distance relationship with your significant other and the perfect place to store your car collection.
