Aston Martin Residences at NYC’s 130 William Come with Bespoke DBX

Five new residences are available at the 130 William tower in New York City, which is currently under construction. They’re all bespoke for Aston Martin and, in typical Aston Martin fashion, each comes with its very own custom car – a DBX, in this case. As the video at the bottom of the page shows, this latest foray into real estate by the carmaker is also defined by a combination of nods to the history of Aston Martin and innovation.
130 William is entirely designed by Sir Adjaye, so it felt like the natural choice to bring him on board for further customization of the five Aston Martin residences. To that end, he worked with Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman to create the most luxurious, perfect residence for today’s millionaire. It is defined by perfectionism, a very elegant blend of delicate hues, plush fabrics and tough materials like bronze and cement, and only the finest of materials shipped from overseas or made for the occasion by Aston Martin’s bespoke department, Q by Aston Martin.
The five Aston Martin residences are situated on the 59th and 60th level, include two penthouses and three loggia residences, and are either two- or three-bedroom homes. The unmistakable Aston Martin fingerprint is obvious right from the lobby, where residents are welcomed by a Adjaye-designed wallpaper covered in crosshatched bronze, an emblem for the carmaker.
Fully furnished but with the possibility of further customization, all five residences feature outdoor loggia spanning the length of the home, with screens allowing for the creation of different outdoor spaces. In laymen terms, you might not get plenty of rooms inside, but you’re bound to forget about that once you step out on the balcony, since every room has another “double” outside. This much exterior space in itself is an amazing find in Manhattan, and you can add to it the incredible panoramic views.
Of the available rooms, one is the master bedroom, with the customer being able to opt to have another converted into a racing simulator. This is obviously meant for true car enthusiasts, and Aston Martin teamed up with Curv Racing Simulators to make it happen. The other room can be turned into a spare bedroom, while a third can serve as either private office or a library.
Like the master bedroom, the main bathroom has walk-in closets, walk-in shower, private water closet, and his and hers sinks with vanity, together with the most stunning soaking tub of Italian marble by the window – perfect to take in the views while relaxing. Additional bathrooms include powder rooms and, while smaller, are still decked in marble.
SUV: it’s the first time an Aston Martin car is customized by an architect and it’s the first time when real stone accents are used (Pietra D’Avola marble inlays). The DBX, the work of Q by Aston Martin, is meant to match the simulator room inside the residence, with Parliament Green trim and multi-layered paintwork inspired by the 130 William exterior.
“It was exciting to find an opportunity to collaborate with the Aston Martin team,” Sir David Adjaye says in a statement. “The 130 William Aston Martin homes have been touched in a very particular way that merges our design sensibilities. Together with the limited edition SUVs that come with these units, we’ve created a truly unique signature that blends our two disciplines.”
As you probably gathered if you got this far, these Aston Martin residences don’t come cheap, even if they do include a “free” DBX: the penthouses are selling for $11.5 and $10.5 million, respectively, while the loggia residences are priced from $3.9, $5.9 and $10 million.
