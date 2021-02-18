Ed Niles’ Iconic Glass Mansion Is the Closest Thing to Living on ISS – For $20M

Architect Ed Niles is famous for creating bulbous, visually-striking constructions that almost always employ massive glazing and challenge known architectural norms. In fewer words, he makes glass houses – nay, he is the indisputable “master of glass.”
They say living in a glass house, both literal and metaphorical, is cool only at first, before it becomes a nightmare. For those who choose to make their own mind about stuff like that, one of Niles’ most iconic mansions has been listed for sale this month. It’s the Malibu glass house that hangs at 16 feet (4.8 meters) in the air, and that is often compared to the Earth version of the International Space Station. Sure enough, there’s no comparing quarters in space to anything on our planet, but at least you’ll be getting the impression you’re living among trees.
your fleet of dailies, if not for a collection. While most of the mansion is exposed and high up, the garage is underground. The listing hints it could be a double one, as it mentions both a 2- and a 3-door option, so it’s (probably) enough space for a moderately-sized fleet.
Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the mansion is made up of two separate structures, separated and joined by a gorgeous skybridge that goes over the driveway at an angle. On the ground is a humongous living room, with direct access to the outdoor terrace and the heated pool, as well as the garage. Also here is a generous-sized kitchen. The skybridge then connects to a tunnel of glass, comprised of separate pods for separate living areas.
The idea is wonderful and wonderfully executed. Niles wanted to recreate the feeling you have as a kid when you’re in a treehouse: you’re high in the air, in total comfort, and in complete isolation.
At one end of the tunnel are the master bedroom, a sitting room, a master bath and closet, and a master private deck with its own jacuzzi. You also get guest rooms, a home office (so suitable in these trying times), and a home gym (ditto). Every space is either circular or semi-circular, and the décor is sparse but elegant.
Completed in 1992 after five very long years (mostly due to the fact that Niles couldn’t find the right steel to support this sprawling structure at the precise height he wanted), this glass house is situated in the Santa Monica Mountains, off the Pacific Coast Highway in a gated community. Because of its location, it offers the most breathtaking panoramic views – a fact that can’t be stressed enough considering it’s a glass house.
Coldwell Banker Realty at $20 million, it promises a unique piece of real estate that “will stand the test of time” and will never be recreated.
