Gorgeous $12 Million Compound Comes With 50-Car Garage and Its Own Dyno

Most city boys and girls wouldn’t even dream of trading the bustle and noise for a rural home. But this one just might get them to change their mind, especially if they happen to be consummate car collectors. 14 photos



The house alone would be worth an investment, especially since it’s situated in a gated community. But it’s the car facilities on site that make it perfect for a collector with some 50 vehicles to store someplace else. As noted above, aside from the garage, there’s an underground garage with 50 bays, a maintenance room that includes washing facilities, a two-post lift, and a dyno. There’s also an outdoor washer, in case you want some fresh air. Assuming you would ever wash your own cars.



Also here, there’s a 1,000-gallon (3,785-liter) gas pump and a cistern for an additional 15,000 gallons (56,781 liters), a Tesla charter, a 150kW generator, and quarters for all the staff you’d need to do maintenance on your fleet. A detached building offers storage for a tractor.



Another structure is a separate guest house, and it comes with an RV hookup. Seriously, if you have the millions to spare, you could move to Montana and start your own cult in your own little, incredibly fancy, and gorgeous village.

