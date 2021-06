Vegas Modern 001 Is a Cutting-Edge Eco-Home for a Car Enthusiast Millionaire

But once he or she does, oh, what fun it will be! Vegas Modern 001 measures 15,000 square feet (1,394 square meters) of living space and 5,000 square feet (465 square meters) of deck space. It has three outdoor pools and outrageous amenities, no fewer than seven fire features and several other indoor water features, rooms with retractable walls, a wine cellar, and enough tech to earn it the “house of the future” moniker.A highlight is an ample garage, which can house anything from 5 to 11 cars. It comes with a show-car display system , like other Blue Heron properties, Tesla charging stations, and a few built-in television sets, just in case you want to hang around for a while longer after you’re done admiring your fleet of expensive rides. It’s a man cave of sorts.The house itself comprises just five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but the available space is considerably large. The master bedroom, for instance, is separated from the rest of the house and accessible through a glass bridge. Making the most of the incredible location, the bedroom includes floor-to-ceiling glazing, a spa-like bathroom that looks as if it’s outside in the desert, and a panic room.Amenities also include a sky bar and lounge, three connected pools outside, interior water features (reflective pools that you can walk on), an office casita, chef’s kitchen, catering kitchen and outdoor kitchen. It also includes a reception room with a “digital den” with a 13.5-foot (4.1-meter) screen visible from all upper levels of the house. Just because the developer could, it included stuff like a powder room with a 30-foot ceiling (9.1-meter). The video below makes it sound like this is another way for the owner to “connect” with nature, but looking at it, it feels like it was put in there explicitly to make the owner feel tiny and insignificant in the greater scheme of things.Vegas Modern 001 comes with the largest solar array in the state of Nevada (200 panels), including batteries and microgrid technologies, which means it can run on solar power for a while. The smart-home system integrates security, energy management and security, and of course, the latest in smart home design, a smart biophilic system. That means you can sync everything in the house, including lighting and temperature, to your circadian rhythm.You don’t have to compromise on luxury to go green. Neither do you have to give up your love of nature, or at the very least, the appearance of it: Blue Heron prides itself with putting Vegas Modern 001 at the intersection of busy city life and the desert landscape it sits against—and it does so by integrating native plants and local building materials (stone, mostly) into the interiors.The result is truly something else, a luxury mansion that can easily accommodate a most lavish lifestyle , house an entire collection of cars, and all under the guise of sustainability and a love of the natural.