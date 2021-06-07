Vegas Modern 001 Is a Cutting-Edge Eco-Home for a Car Enthusiast Millionaire

More on this:

1 One Single Parking Spot Sells for $1.3 Million, Sets New World Record

2 $15 Million Mansion Sits on Its Own Island, on Top of a Garage With Car Wash

3 The Darth Vader House Is an Awesome Architectural Take on Star Wars Fandom

4 Palazzo di Vista, the $87.7 Million Mansion With Its Own NFT Art Gallery

5 Steven Seagal Is Selling His Bulletproof Arizona Mansion