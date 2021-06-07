Vegas Modern 001 Is a Cutting-Edge Eco-Home for a Car Enthusiast Millionaire

The future is bright if you have millions to spare. Vegas Modern 001 was developed by Blue Heron, a leader on the Nevada real estate market, and is currently listed with Kristen Routh Silberman of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty. The asking price is $28 million, which, if it gets, will make it the most expensive piece of real estate in Nevada.
Even if it sells for less, Vegas Modern 001 will have made history for several firsts, including a self-claimed ability to reconnect the owner with mother nature. Situated at the edge of the Mojave Desert in Henderson, Nevada, it’s overlooking the southeast of Las Vegas and the famous Strip, and it’s situated in an isolated part of the luxury neighborhood of MacDonald Highlands.
This home is also a showcase compound, and it stands out for various reasons, including how smart and eco-friendly it is, how it’s built for a car enthusiast, and how it’s the very definition of over-indulgence. Once it sells, the new owner will have to lease it back to Blue Heron for 36 months and only afterward move in.
A highlight is an ample garage, which can house anything from 5 to 11 cars. It comes with a show-car display system, like other Blue Heron properties, Tesla charging stations, and a few built-in television sets, just in case you want to hang around for a while longer after you’re done admiring your fleet of expensive rides. It’s a man cave of sorts.
The house itself comprises just five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but the available space is considerably large. The master bedroom, for instance, is separated from the rest of the house and accessible through a glass bridge. Making the most of the incredible location, the bedroom includes floor-to-ceiling glazing, a spa-like bathroom that looks as if it’s outside in the desert, and a panic room.
Amenities also include a sky bar and lounge, three connected pools outside, interior water features (reflective pools that you can walk on), an office casita, chef’s kitchen, catering kitchen and outdoor kitchen. It also includes a reception room with a “digital den” with a 13.5-foot (4.1-meter) screen visible from all upper levels of the house. Just because the developer could, it included stuff like a powder room with a 30-foot ceiling (9.1-meter). The video below makes it sound like this is another way for the owner to “connect” with nature, but looking at it, it feels like it was put in there explicitly to make the owner feel tiny and insignificant in the greater scheme of things.
You don’t have to compromise on luxury to go green. Neither do you have to give up your love of nature, or at the very least, the appearance of it: Blue Heron prides itself with putting Vegas Modern 001 at the intersection of busy city life and the desert landscape it sits against—and it does so by integrating native plants and local building materials (stone, mostly) into the interiors.
The result is truly something else, a luxury mansion that can easily accommodate a most lavish lifestyle, house an entire collection of cars, and all under the guise of sustainability and a love of the natural.
