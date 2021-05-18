Steven Seagal Is Selling His Bulletproof Arizona Mansion

Steven Seagal, world-famous movie star, musician, martial arts master, and animal rights campaigner, was thinking just that when he built one of his family homes up on a mountain in Arizona. Seagal owns several properties across the U.S. and even internationally, as befits a celebrity of his stature. But this one still stands out.
It’s both impressive and impenetrable, a sort of fortress that no one can break into, and that provides, in addition to the extra sense of security, the most breathtaking views of the surrounding area, and extreme luxury. At $3.4 million, which is its listing price, it’s quite an outstanding deal, especially if you compare it to other celebrity-owned haunts.
This property, which has just been listed for sale, sits on a hillside in the gated community of Carefree Ranch on Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona. If the gates and the guards positioned outside them aren’t enough to make you feel secure, know that it also comes with bulletproof glass. Considering how most walls are floor-to-ceiling glazing and most rooms have skylights, that’s a hefty investment right there.
Engel & Völkers of Scottsdale, this Arizona compound is synonymous with privacy and security and the perfect place to hide out when you’re Under Siege. In the case of a movie action hero as famous as Seagal, one can’t but make at least one movie-based pun.
The compound includes the main house, a completely separate and self-sufficient guest house, a 3-vehicle garage, and plenty of exterior parking for guests. The main house sprawls over 8,000 square feet (743 square meters) and counts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, while the guest house has its own bathroom and kitchen, in addition to a bedroom. The master bedroom in the main house comes with its own master bath, which is predictably spa-like, and walk-in closets, all decked in stone and marble in various shades of neutral beige or rich browns.
A gorgeous combination of stone, wood, glass, and bronze, the house features a 9-person cinema, its own private infinity pool and jacuzzi, as well as a spa, gaming room, flexible-use rooms, chef’s kitchen, and at least a couple of family rooms. It counts on several terraces, both covered and open, which help erase all boundaries between guests and the breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Where a terrace is not available for taking in these views, there are walls of glass.
Indeed, as much as some would criticize Seagal, especially in light of recent, MeToo-related revelations, he has excellent taste in architecture and interior design. The video at the bottom of the page offers the best idea of what this compound is like: a masculine-styled home filled with art and plenty of wood furniture (with many items probably one-offs) that’s very elegant and still welcoming. You will find here none of that overwhelming, intimidating sensation you get with most celebrity mansions.
The property is perfect for a golf player since it stands in close proximity to several famous courses. But it can work just as well for a family home, or if push comes to shove, as a temporary haven while you get your bearings on how to tackle the latest assassination attempt carried out against you. For $3.4 million, you could even play-pretend you’re James Bond.
