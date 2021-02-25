Steven Seagal Introduces UAE’s First Electric Tracked Vehicle, STORM

There is only one thing Steven Seagal loves more than kicking butt on camera, Vladimir Putin, and shooting guns, and that’s armored vehicles. As he puts it, it’s something he’s been into since he was just a child, so he’s now living out a life-long dream.
Steven Seagal, the ‘80s and ‘90s action movie star, may be long past his Hollywood prime, but he’s still very much around. These days, he’s in Abu Dhabi, attending the 2021 edition of the International Defense Exhibition, also known as IDEX 2021. He’s there in an official capacity as the brand ambassador for the UAE-based Streit Group.
Initially set up in Canada, Streit Group has been in UAE since 2005. At this year’s IDEX, the company unveiled four new armored vehicles, including the country’s first electric tracked vehicle, called STORM. It just happens to be Seagal’s favorite, and you can catch a better look at it in the video below, shot during a brief conversation with The National News.
Streit Group makes armored personnel vehicles, luxury and security vehicles, and armored boats. This year, they unveiled STORM, the tracked electric vehicle for both military and civilian use; DHABI, a “state-of-the-art” MRAP (mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle); NISR, a mounted infantry troop carrier and ground support vehicle; and CONDOR, a cost-effective MRAP. Seagal was pretty clear about his personal favorite.
“The design of the STORM looks like a crossover between a Lamborghini and a Stealth fighter, and is definitely one of the head turners at IDEX 2021,” Seagal says in a statement. “I believe in Streit’s mission to save lives around the world and am honored to unveil these vehicles which will contribute to achieving that goal.”
Speaking to the aforementioned media outlet, Seagal says the STORM is also the one vehicle at the expo he’d buy if he was in the market for one. Designed to be multi-purpose, it’s armored and bomb-proof, and can travel both on land and on water, in addition to being completely silent. And Seagal isn’t exactly far off in saying it looks like the love child of a Lambo and a Stealth fighter.
