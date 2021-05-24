Palazzo di Vista, the $87.7 Million Mansion With Its Own NFT Art Gallery

Dr. Khadavi purchased the property at 777 Sarbonne Road, in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, in 2013, for $16 million. He actively started construction in 2016 and, in the years that have passed since then, he’s poured more than $30 million, most of which not his own money, into it. Initially designed as his personal home, the project grew into a mega-mansion worthy of the biggest, flashiest, and more pretentious A-lister: the Palazzo di Vista.
“Palazzo di Vista” stands for “the palace of views,” a nickname that fits the mega-mansion like a glove. Here is a massive construction, sitting on top of a hill, offering panoramic views of mountains, cities, and the coast, from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Channel Islands. And the astounding views are among many of the luxury features this mega-mansion offers.
Palazzo di Vista is actually a compound comprising the main house and a guest house. In between, it offers a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, a Feng Shui Koi pond and a water wall, an infinity pool that can house parties and raves, an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) art gallery, an NFT art collection, actual physical art, and an auto gallery. Videos and photos of the listing at The Agency show the auto gallery with vehicles inside, but whether they’re offered in the asking price of $87,777,777 is not mentioned.
a massive property, he has to admit that he can’t afford to live here. Whoever will, though, will have to hire at least a couple of butlers and a handful of maids, he tells the WSJ in an interview earlier this year. All this art and so much glazing aren’t going to clean themselves.
With a living surface of 21,000 square feet (1,951 square meters), the mansion stands out for extensive use of glass and reflective surfaces, marble, and bronze. The marble inside is estimated to have cost some $7 million alone, while the custom designer furniture was $1 million. And that’s not even the most impressive part: throughout the manse, you get a curated art collection, including works from Andy Moses, Shane Guffogg, and Jimi Gleason.
The living room includes a suspended hidden DJ platform, which comes up from the floor via a hydraulic lift at the push of a button. Inside, you have smoke machines, while jets by the pool right outside will pump water to whatever music the DJ spins.
The pool is also part of the NFT art gallery, drawing inspiration from the light shows at Disneyland: a 3D laser projector casts light on a surface of about 1,650 square feet (153 square meters) above the pool. It can be synced to the music from the DJ booth or whatever guests are viewing in the indoor NFT art gallery, with several large displays and comfy seating. The gallery itself can be offered with its own NFT art collection, but you have to add another $7 million to that already eye-watering price tag.
a private cinema, various lounge areas with indoor-outdoor space thanks to sliding walls of glass, a glass elevator, and only the most luxurious finishes. There’s also a spa, a gym, and a master bedroom with a spa-like bathroom for her and him.
Guests who spend the night can sleep in the adjoining guest house, which comes with no less than three bathrooms and its own chef’s kitchen, and a tequila bar. In case it still needed to be said, Palazzo di Vista is a quite shameless exercise in modern luxury, fit for a celebrity or some other multi-millionaire who wouldn’t lose sleep at night over shelling $87.7 million on a house. But if they do, at least they’ll have all that NFT art to keep them occupied.
