Pottery Barn Decor Gets Inspired by Airstream Silver Bullet Trailer

In 2020, RV sales soared, with demand for motorhomes, campervans, caravans, and truck campers all on the rise. With the current health crisis, people are more eager than ever to get outside and appreciate nature. To keep up with the trend, Pottery Barn teamed up with Aistream to produce a wanderlust-inspired range of camping and home essentials.
Based on the Bowlus Road Chief, an earlier all-aluminum travel trailer, the round distinctive body shape of Airstream travel trailers is easily recognizable. Influenced by the bullet RV, this collection has more than 40 pieces that include bedding, indoor and outdoor pillows, dinnerware, drinkware, barware, rugs, décor, travel-friendly games, accessories, and more, all that feature the iconic silver motifs.
The products are all grey-themed, just like the trailed they took inspiration from. Some pieces adopt a more sustainable approach. For example, the multi-striped pillow and the eco-friendly rug are made with recycled plastics, and the bedding is made entirely of organic cotton. The mat is also designed to showcase the outlines of the timeless aluminum vehicle.
There’s also a picnic backpack that comes with everything you need for on-the-go dining, including melamine dishes, plastic tumblers, stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons, a corkscrew, and salt and pepper shakers. Designed for camping, the tabletop and bar essentials like the enamel six-piece dinnerware set and the big sur flask with magnetic tumblers are made to be lightweight and long-lasting.
Since summer’s right around the corner, these Pottery Barn style items are perfect to just grab and hop in a home on the wheels to go...anywhere really. Airstream travel trailers are known to be durable, but they’re also practical. As aluminum has reflective properties, it also does not hold heat well, and that makes these RVs well-suited for the hot season.
As for the articles in the collection, they range in price from $12 to $899, which surprisingly is neither too cheap nor too expensive, they’re just fit for every pocket, which you can’t say the same about an Airstream trailer, but that’s a whole ’nother story.
