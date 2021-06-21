The X-Space Superyacht Is a Floating Mansion of Glass Designed for Privacy

X-Space is the latest design from prestigious Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo – not a concept, but an actual superyacht. The first hull is currently nearing completion and is scheduled for a 2023 delivery; a second is also under construction, while a third has just been ordered. With three hulls already commissioned, Sanlorenzo is lifting the veil on the latest addition to its already impressive lineup.
X-Space is a 144-foot (44-meter), five-deck superyacht with an exterior design by Zuccon International Project, an old Sanlorenzo partner, and a massive 495 GT interior styled by Piero Lissoni. With a surprising interior volume for its size, X-Space aims to offer something other superyachts can’t right now: utmost privacy and openness, at the same time.
It does so by featuring unprecedented amounts of glazing. In fact, as Lissoni tells Superyacht Times, the interior is almost entirely made of glass, with portholes being replaced by glass walls and previously enclosed areas by open spaces. With all this, thanks to a new, smarter layout, the vessel offers privacy for the owner, placing the entire owner suite on the upper deck, with the wheelhouse perched on top, but without visual access to it. “A yacht within a yacht,” is how Lissoni describes it.
Design and the ample space it provides on board aside, X-Space is outstanding for the luxurious amenities it offers as well. With accommodation for 10 guests and a crew of eight, it features two pools, modular recreational spaces, formal saloon and dining room, and breathtaking vistas all around. Instead of the usual beach club, it comes with a 1,700 square-foot (18 square-meter) infinity pool and a terrace that expands sideways by the same size thanks to hydraulic platforms. Another terrace sits right above this spectacular area, for those times when guests might wish for more privacy from the rest of the world.
“See without being seen” could have served as motto when designing this sleek and gorgeous vessel. Whether looking out from the boat to the outside world, or within that same space (thanks to “pockets of space” that can be used individually for enhanced privacy), X-Space offers the chance to retreat from prying eyes without losing sight of everyone else.
In addition to endless glazing, the interior is furnished in light and rich fabrics and rich wood, but the shipyard stops short of offering a better look at it. After all, when you’re building such a hull for an owner looking for privacy, it simply doesn’t do to share all the specifics with the world.
luxe features as well, you’re talking many millions.
Propulsion would be achieved with twin MAN V12 1066 kW engines, with Sanlorenzo eyeing a 4,000 nautical mile range at a cruising speed of 10 knots.
