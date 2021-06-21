autoevolution
The X-Space Superyacht Is a Floating Mansion of Glass Designed for Privacy
One doesn’t normally associate glass houses with privacy or, for that matter, the idea of durability, but this is no regular house, glass or otherwise. X-Space is a floating mansion, a “boat almost entirely made of glass.”

X-Space is the latest design from prestigious Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo – not a concept, but an actual superyacht. The first hull is currently nearing completion and is scheduled for a 2023 delivery; a second is also under construction, while a third has just been ordered. With three hulls already commissioned, Sanlorenzo is lifting the veil on the latest addition to its already impressive lineup.

X-Space is a 144-foot (44-meter), five-deck superyacht with an exterior design by Zuccon International Project, an old Sanlorenzo partner, and a massive 495 GT interior styled by Piero Lissoni. With a surprising interior volume for its size, X-Space aims to offer something other superyachts can’t right now: utmost privacy and openness, at the same time.

It does so by featuring unprecedented amounts of glazing. In fact, as Lissoni tells Superyacht Times, the interior is almost entirely made of glass, with portholes being replaced by glass walls and previously enclosed areas by open spaces. With all this, thanks to a new, smarter layout, the vessel offers privacy for the owner, placing the entire owner suite on the upper deck, with the wheelhouse perched on top, but without visual access to it. “A yacht within a yacht,” is how Lissoni describes it.

“The X-Space has been forced to become a boat almost entirely made of glass: there are large panes of glass, large windows and some of the cabins no longer even have portholes but glass walls,” the designer explains for the same media outlet. “The interior has forced its hand on the exterior and the exterior has been so elastic and so well designed that the interior has almost adapted itself in a totally natural way. I think this is the most innovative language I've seen on a superyacht to date.”

Design and the ample space it provides on board aside, X-Space is outstanding for the luxurious amenities it offers as well. With accommodation for 10 guests and a crew of eight, it features two pools, modular recreational spaces, formal saloon and dining room, and breathtaking vistas all around. Instead of the usual beach club, it comes with a 1,700 square-foot (18 square-meter) infinity pool and a terrace that expands sideways by the same size thanks to hydraulic platforms. Another terrace sits right above this spectacular area, for those times when guests might wish for more privacy from the rest of the world.

“See without being seen” could have served as motto when designing this sleek and gorgeous vessel. Whether looking out from the boat to the outside world, or within that same space (thanks to “pockets of space” that can be used individually for enhanced privacy), X-Space offers the chance to retreat from prying eyes without losing sight of everyone else.

In addition to endless glazing, the interior is furnished in light and rich fabrics and rich wood, but the shipyard stops short of offering a better look at it. After all, when you’re building such a hull for an owner looking for privacy, it simply doesn’t do to share all the specifics with the world.

Speaking of the owner, Sanlorenzo says he or she is an adventurer and an explorer with a romantic side, who values performance, high quality and privacy to the same degree. The shipyard doesn’t offer a price point for the hull, or even as little as an estimate, but you know it’s not cheap. When you have all things packed together, and plenty of luxe features as well, you’re talking many millions.

Propulsion would be achieved with twin MAN V12 1066 kW engines, with Sanlorenzo eyeing a 4,000 nautical mile range at a cruising speed of 10 knots.
