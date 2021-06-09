2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Revealed, V6 Engines Replace Old V8

Toyota’s longest-running nameplate has been redesigned from the ladder-frame chassis up for the 2022 model year. The 300 series doesn’t feature a V8 engine, but on the upside, customers will be happy to hear that a twin-turbo V6 mill replaces it with more horsepower and torque.
From 3.5 liters of displacement, the Japanese automaker quotes 415 PS and 650 Nm (409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet). A brand-new V6 twin-turbo diesel is offered as well, and it’s even torquier at 700 Nm (516 pound-feet).
Both six-cylinder options are joined by a 10-speed automatic transmission, which is complemented by three differential locks and four-wheel drive. The Land Cruiser offers an approach angle of 32 degrees, a departure angle of up to 26.5 degrees, and 230 millimeters (9.0 inches) of ground clearance.
Toyota says the LC300 is capable of shooting to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 6.7 seconds for the gasoline-fueled engine, which is very good if you remember how large and heavy this fellow is. The Lexus LS 500 hits that speed in less than five seconds, but we shouldn’t forget the full-size luxobarge is a slightly lighter vehicle with a unibody construction to boot.
Based on the TNGA-F platform that will be utilized in the Tundra pickup truck, the all-new Land Cruiser features an evolution of the E-KDSS electronically controlled kinetic dynamic suspension stabilization system we know and love from the LC200. The adaptive variable suspension, Multi-Terrain Select with Deep Snow mode, Multi-Terrain Monitor, and Crawl Control are highlights in their own right, along with the latest suite of Safety Sense technologies that include adaptive high beams, auto braking, and lane keep assist.
Offered with three-row seating for seven adults, the 300 series is 200 kilograms (441 pounds) lighter and 10-percent friendlier to the environment in terms of CO2 emissions. Far sharper on the outside and more luxurious inside, the Land Cruiser is offered with 9.0- or 12.3-inch touchscreens for the infotainment system as well as a head-up display, a fingerprint authentication system, air ionizer, power tailgate, and a 360-degree array of cameras.
The LC300 will go on sale this summer according to Toyota, and some markets will benefit from a third engine-transmission combo in the guise of a free-breathing V6 and a six-speed unit. As for the United States, word has it that only the Lexus LX will soldier on because the outgoing Land Cruiser and LX are too close to each other in terms of MSRP ($85,565 vs. $86,830).
