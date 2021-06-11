Toyota GR Supra CGI Looks Like the Biggest Land Cruiser J300 Fan

With the latest generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser now officially out in the open, there are many questions that can be asked about the J300 iteration. Will the Japanese automaker bring it over to the United States or not? Is the new GR Sport version worthy of the Gazoo Racing moniker, and do we really need something with legendary off-road credentials to adopt the high-performance branding just for marketing sakes?
Well, time will give us the answer to all of them. But, as always, if one has enough imagination, there’s a big chance more mysteries will arise. Such as the one surrounding the latest digital work of the pixel master behind the carfrontswaps account on social media, which depicts the CGI love child of the unlikely marriage between the Land Cruiser J300 and the fifth-generation GR Supra.
For us, it seems like the digital artist managed to create the perfect automobile for a Star Wars clone trooper, and although it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s also not that bad either. As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but this virtual work is certainly a lot nicer than some previous ideas, which included things such as the G80 BMW M3’s huge kidney grille face plastered all over a Freightliner Cascadia heavy-duty semi-truck.
Although we can bet it will never happen even with all the craziness going on around the aftermarket scene, the GR Supra with a LC300 face looks a bit more conceivable than other figments of imagination. And it’s also decidedly more aggressive than anyone might initially think if presented with the wild idea without the support of visual aid.
Now there’s just one more thing to do—let's start considering some engine alternatives for this contraption. Not something capable of a light speed jump, but more like a V8 coming from the J200. The 5.7-liter used in North America would be a good fit, but with a supercharger slapped on top of it. Maybe that would make it a hoot to drive and might help the virtual owner forget that it cannot venture outside paved roads.
