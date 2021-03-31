Nissan Reveals 2021 Armada With Nismo Sports Package, but It's Not for America

The updated 2021 Nissan Armada is better in many ways compared to its predecessor. However, it's still not a sporty SUV in any way. Addressing that issue, Nissan has released a Nismo version, which unfortunately is targeted only at the Middle East market.
The vehicle we know as the Armada is known as the Patrol in the rest of the world, which is why the badge on the back reads "Patrol Nismo." However, it's basically the same vehicle, and we see no reason why you can't import a body kit like this for the next SEMA show.
The Nismo makeover includes quite obvious sporty design changes. At the front, those angular new LED lights are joined by deep air intakes, resembling those of the latest Land Rovers. The bumper also integrates a honeycomb grille design and the red stripe around its chin spoiler, which all Nismo models usually have.
Unlike a GT-R or a 370Z, the side skirts on this kit have both the go-fast red stripe and a step above that. Meanwhile, the rear end welcomes a bulging new bumper with an integrated diffuser, an F1-style brake light, and rectangular exhaust tips. The SUV's tuned suspension features Bilstein shocks, which are said to provide sportier handling.
Obviously, the design changes don't stop there, as the SUV has been decorated with black mirrors, 22-inch wheels, and a trunk spoiler. The interior looks like something out of a GT-R, thanks to bright red seat upholstery, plenty of carbon-fiber trim, and plenty of contrasting stitching.
The Patrol is kind of a cult vehicle in the Middle East. Nissan didn't want to mess with the reliability too much, so this Nismo model still uses a 5.6-liter VK56 V8 engine hooked up to a 7-speed automatic. The power is rated at 428 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. For the record, the American Armada makes 400 hp and the same amount of torque.
Dubai is filled with twin-turbo Patrol race SUVs built for anything from the drag strip to sand dunes. So we're sure some customers will treat this as just the starting point. The new Patrol Nismo will go on sale in April 2021, price from AED 385,000, which is equivalent to $105,000.
