Facelifted Nissan Patrol Nismo Rendered After Being Spotted Undisguised in UAE

The sixth-generation SUV wearing the legendary Nissan Patrol nameplate has been out and about for more than a decade – since 2010 to be exact. Thus, it had ample time to go through a couple of refreshes, become the second-generation Armada for the United States, and spawn countless variants, including a sportier Nismo derivative.
Fans of the Patrol know very well the Middle East is the place to be when aiming high with the hulking SUV, so it should come as no surprise that Nissan is diligently preparing for the upcoming introduction of the updated Patrol Nismo on location somewhere in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
That’s apparent, judging by the recent footage caught by Instagram user jokerr.cars of the undisguised Patrol Nismo being prepared for loading onto a trailer after what seems like an official photoshoot. The performance SUV is most likely following the same recipe as its predecessor, with restrained red accents to signal that it’s part of the Nismo family and a go faster-looking front fascia than the stock Patrol, along with larger 22-inch alloy wheels.
According to the rumor mill, the Patrol Nismo might be presented with the exact same powertrain as before – making use of a 428-horsepower naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 engine. In case anyone is wondering about the exact looks of the aging SUV, we also came across an unofficial virtual artist depiction brought to life courtesy of the kolesa.ru portal from Russia.
Nissan is making sure the Nismo models have unity in styling, as we can see the red trim is kept irrespective of the size and performance intentions – from the humble Juke Nismo to this Middle Eastern-dwelling behemoth.
As far as the introduction is concerned, the arrival of the Nismo version (first launched in 2015) is clearly long overdue as the regular Patrol’s second facelift came in 2019. Things clearly move at a different pace in the region, as the Patrol is still going strong in sales even though its platform has aged quite a bit.
