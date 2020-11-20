The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Z51 Costs at Least $86,500 in the Middle East

General Motors has already opened the order books for the second model year of Chevrolet’s first-ever mid-engine Corvette, with the 2021 C8 already up for the Build & Price configuration galore from $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible sibling. On the other hand, the company is still expanding availability of the series across other regions, with Chevrolet’s 2020 Stingray finally on sale across dealerships in the Middle Eastern region.

