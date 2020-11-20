The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Z51 Costs at Least $86,500 in the Middle East

autoevolution
General Motors has already opened the order books for the second model year of Chevrolet’s first-ever mid-engine Corvette, with the 2021 C8 already up for the Build & Price configuration galore from $59,995 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible sibling. On the other hand, the company is still expanding availability of the series across other regions, with Chevrolet’s 2020 Stingray finally on sale across dealerships in the Middle Eastern region.
As expected, the model’s arrival at Chevrolet Arabia is doubled by a different MSRP (Manufacturer s Suggested Retail Prices) than in the United States – the official quotation for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 is kicking off at $86,500 (VAT not included).

The eighth-generation Corvette on sale in the Middle East is exactly as it should be for a legendary nameplate, as in the quickest and most powerful base model in the series’ history. It's just that Chevrolet has taken its sweet time with the global rollout of the C8 Corvette.

Still, it’s easy to understand why – just remember all the trouble faced by the entire automotive industry this year, as well as the issues that recently plagued the U.S. production of the sports car in particular.

As such, we’re already fully familiar with the 2020 Corvette’s specifications for the Middle Eastern region. In the midship position sits a feisty small-block 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated V8, which is enough for a jump to 62 mph (100 kph) in a little more than three seconds.

Go for the Z51 Performance Package and power is increased to 495 hp (among other modifications), while the sprint time goes below the three-second mark.

Middle East customers will be able to specify the 2020 Corvette with no less than 12 exterior colors, six interior themes, six seat belt colors, as well as two optional stitching packs besides the standard Sky Cool Gray. By the way, that body shades’ dozen also includes three new paintjobs: Rapid Blue, Zeus Bronze, and Accelerate Yellow.
