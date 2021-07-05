Digital 2023 Lexus LX Coupe Unnecessarily Shrinks the Land Cruiser J300

After constant leaks and countless spotted examples, the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 finally broke out officially into the open. It came with numerous updates, including a feisty turbo V6 instead of the traditional naturally-breathing V8. And it also sparked a lot of hype for its upcoming siblings, such as the Land Cruiser Prado or the Lexus LX.
While in Europe, just about every Toyota Land Cruiser fan eagerly awaits to see what the Prado future has in store, United States aficionados might have to contend with ordering a Lexus LX instead of the J300 Land Cruiser. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to accept adding insult to injury and reduce the family-oriented dimensions, right?
Well, it seems that over at Carsbite, there’s sufficient love for the J300 Land Cruiser and the upcoming Lexus LX sibling to start pondering the unofficial creation of hypothetical body variants already. And the new generation Lexus LX isn’t even official just yet, sheesh. But one can’t argue with people who wander into imagination land; that much we have learned over the years.
After all, it’s not like the Land Cruiser J300 hasn’t been transformed before into a coupe by a digital artist. This time around, it’s the Lexus LX’s turn to go through an (arguably) unnecessary 2-Door transformation. For us, there really isn’t a need for such luxury shenanigans, considering that people are probably better off spending their money on the latest Wrangler or the popular 2021 Bronco.
On the other hand, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as always. So, here’s the improbable 2023 Lexus LX Coupe shining digitally against a mountainous backdrop. It’s highly unlikely that anyone at Toyota will agree to such a creation, but if ever real, we could immediately imagine a few summer road trips to remote locations where the owner has an ultra-expensive, self-sufficient tiny house.
