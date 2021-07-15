3 2022 Lexus NX Debuts On June 11, Here's Everything We Know About It

All-New 2022 Lexus NX Goes on Display in Chicago Wearing Cadmium Orange

After unveiling its latest-generation NX crossover a little over a month ago, Lexus decided to bring it to this year’s Chicago Auto Show and display it in what appears to be Cadmium Orange, a color that’s also found on the current/old model. 18 photos



The There are of course other colors available, such as Redline, Cloudburst Gray and Grecian Water, while F Sport models get Ultra White, Obsidian and Ultra Sonic Blue Mica 2.0. It won’t be hard getting your new Lexus NX to stand out in a crowd of similarly sized crossovers, especially since it looks so dynamic and sharp.In order to arrive at this fresh new design language, Lexus refined the spindle grille to feature an updated pattern, while the frame itself is now better integrated with the rest of the vehicle. The angular headlights feature L-shaped graphics, whereas the taillights get a full-width blade (just like the UX and IS) - this light bar is constantly illuminated at night.Inside, the new NX comes with a driver-centric cockpit, featuring a 7-inch instrument display, an optional 10-inch head up display and a standard 9.8-inch touchscreen in the center stack. You can thankfully upgrade to a larger 14-inch one for a more immersive multimedia experience, and you also get over-the-air updates, a virtual assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus loads more.In terms of performance, buyers will be able to choose between the NX 250, NX 350 and the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, the latter obviously being the crown jewel of the NX range. It’s got an estimatedrange of 36 miles (58 km) and will get you to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in about 6 seconds flat.The all-new Lexus NX is expected to enter production in Q3 of this year, with pricing to be announced closer to its on-sale date.