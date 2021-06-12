2022 Lexus NX Debuts PHEV Option, New Infotainment System

What do you call a Toyota RAV4 with a nicer interior and a more stylish exterior? Lexus NX is the correct answer, and the second generation has finally been revealed with many similarities to the less expensive SUV.
Based on the GA-K modular platform that underpins D- and E-segment vehicles, the NX will enter production in the fall of 2021 as a 2022 model. Arrow-shaped running lights dominate the front fascia’s design, along with projector-type LED headlights. Out back, the full-width light bar is joined by the L E X U S script in bold and distanced letters instead of the Lexus logo.
As far as the cabin is concerned, the biggest change over the first generation is the 9.8- or 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical dials for the climate system and radio volume. The instrument cluster is now entirely digital, and it measures either 7.0 or 10 inches depending on the trim level.
Available with four options for the upholstery and Stippled Black, open-pore wood, or three-dimensional fractals for the interior trim, the NX sweetens the deal with a panoramic moonroof, standard heated front seats and optional heated rear seats, over-the-air updates, a virtual assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital key for the owner or other users.
Under the skin, the compact crossover doesn’t shy away from its relationship to the Toyota RAV4. The base engine for the U.S. market is a 2.5-liter that develops 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque without the help of forced induction. The NX 350 boasts a 2.4-liter turbo with 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm), the NX 350h relies on the 2.5-liter from before and two electric motors, and the NX 450h+ is estimated to deliver up to 36 miles (58 kilometers) of all-electric driving range.
Lexus isn’t willing to share too many details about the PHEV powertrain, but the Japanese automaker says that it’s capable of sprinting to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.0 seconds. Coincidence or not, the RAV4 Prime is advertised with 302 horsepower, 42 miles (67 kilometers) of zero-emissions driving range, and a standstill-to-60 sprint of 5.7 seconds.
And finally, Lexus didn’t forget to imbue the all-new NX with plenty of safety equipment. Highlights include upgraded cruise control with curve speed management, risk avoidance emergency steer assist that can automatically steer and brake to avert an accident, left turn vehicle detection, and pedestrian detection for both sides of the compact crossover.
As far as the cabin is concerned, the biggest change over the first generation is the 9.8- or 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical dials for the climate system and radio volume. The instrument cluster is now entirely digital, and it measures either 7.0 or 10 inches depending on the trim level.
Available with four options for the upholstery and Stippled Black, open-pore wood, or three-dimensional fractals for the interior trim, the NX sweetens the deal with a panoramic moonroof, standard heated front seats and optional heated rear seats, over-the-air updates, a virtual assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital key for the owner or other users.
Under the skin, the compact crossover doesn’t shy away from its relationship to the Toyota RAV4. The base engine for the U.S. market is a 2.5-liter that develops 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque without the help of forced induction. The NX 350 boasts a 2.4-liter turbo with 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm), the NX 350h relies on the 2.5-liter from before and two electric motors, and the NX 450h+ is estimated to deliver up to 36 miles (58 kilometers) of all-electric driving range.
Lexus isn’t willing to share too many details about the PHEV powertrain, but the Japanese automaker says that it’s capable of sprinting to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.0 seconds. Coincidence or not, the RAV4 Prime is advertised with 302 horsepower, 42 miles (67 kilometers) of zero-emissions driving range, and a standstill-to-60 sprint of 5.7 seconds.
And finally, Lexus didn’t forget to imbue the all-new NX with plenty of safety equipment. Highlights include upgraded cruise control with curve speed management, risk avoidance emergency steer assist that can automatically steer and brake to avert an accident, left turn vehicle detection, and pedestrian detection for both sides of the compact crossover.