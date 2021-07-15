Turbo Polaris RZR on 8-In Portals and Copper Forgiatos Is Not Your Average SSV

The Polaris RZR has been around for long enough to get all sorts of cool derivations. Not to mention the official iterations from the best side-by-side manufacturer out there, of course – not even the military ones. And, as always, it’s the aftermarket sector that’s responsible for the craziest ideas. Such as getting an all-white example way up high in the sky... on Forgiato wheels.
As far as the Los Angeles, California-based company is concerned, we are quite used to seeing all sorts of quirky incarnations. Whether it’s a mint-green Rolls-Royce Cullinan that matches everything (even the umbrella) to its quirky wrap save for the dish-style Forgiatos and a bleached-out Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 riding on matching 24-inchers.
Or, perhaps, even something that’s positively donk-inspired at the behest of a renowned artist. In case you didn’t notice, it’s all about style and panache, and less about the off-road substance – even though all three examples are part of the SUV breed.
Now, luxury seems to go hand in hand with the Forgiato creations, so we certainly didn’t expect to see one of their sets used for a side-by-side vehicle. Alternatively dubbed as utility task vehicles (UTV) or recreational off-highway vehicles (ROV), these take various forms – and one of the most renowned has to be the Polaris RZR series. Of course, we did catch vloggers trying to get some new subscribers this past winter with help from the RZR... and 30-inch saw blades or spiked reaper wheels.
But this one hasn’t been done for cheap thrills. Instead, Sergio Villanueva (aka the_mechanic92 on social media) seems to have a couple of interests in life, besides the family-owned auto repair shop. That would be Dodge and Chevy cars/trucks, along with the Polaris RZR, if we are to believe his online activities. And his latest RZR example, a Turbo version, seems to get the crown as the king of custom builds.
There isn’t much information available, so we don’t even know the exact model for the copper Forgiato wheels. Nor are there too many explanations about the build itself, though it seems that quite a handful of people chipped in to make it a reality. But, at least, we do know this RZR towers for the sky with help from a forward arched A-arm setup and rides on eight-inch portal axles. That has to count for something when it's time for some plain off-roading fun, right?
