2022 Lexus NX Debuts On June 11, Here's Everything We Know About It

Lexus is gearing up for the global introduction of the second-generation NX crossover with a new teaser and a release date. The compact luxury SUV is set to show itself to the world on June 11. Until then, we get another teaser photo showing some of the vehicle's rear end.
Unofficially, the second-gen NX is no longer a mystery design-wise. Thanks to a leak from February 2021, we already know how the compact crossover looks. An evolution of the outgoing model, the 2022 NX is about the same when it comes to shape and size. However, the front and rear fascias are completely new and aligned to the company's latest design language.
Highlights include sharper headlamps, an even more angular spindle grille, and full-width taillights. The leak shows a crossover with blacked-out trim, most likely a range-topping sportier version of the upcoming NX. The lower-priced versions will look a bit softer with chrome trim around the grille and side windows.
We've already seen the NX's brand-new interior too. There's a new dashboard and revised door panels and a larger infotainment display on the center stack angled toward the driver. The instrument cluster is also fully digital and the screen itself bigger.
Like its predecessor, the second-generation NX will offer both gasoline and hybrid drivetrains. The base model should sport a revised version of the already familiar 2.0-liter gas four-banger. Currently rated at 235 horsepower, it should get a small power bump, but don't expect anything beyond 250 horses. An automatic gearbox will be only option.
Lexus also offers a hybrid setup combining a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, an electric motor, and a CVT. The combo is likely to carry over, but it remains to be seen if the combined output will grow beyond the current 194-horsepower rating.
The big news is that Lexus could offer a new plug-in hybrid version. Details are slim, but the Japanese company has filed a trademark for an NX450h model. The plug-in would borrow underpinnings from the PHEV version of the Toyota RAV4, meaning that a 2.5-liter four-cylinder will be pair to a couple of electric motors. Expect them to generate a little more than 300 horsepower while providing an all-electric range of around 37 miles (60 km).
The second-generation NX should cross the pond to the U.S. toward the end of 2021 with a starting price of around $39,000. It will take on the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Cadillac XT4.
