All-New 2022 Lexus NX Leaks Online Ahead of Debut, So Hide Your Cadillac XT4

Let’s get a little bit acquainted with the all-new and very modern-looking 2022 Lexus NX crossover, ahead of its official debut, which is surely coming soon, seeing as how leaked images have already begun circulating on the web.
We found the pics over on the Club Lexus Forum, posted by somebody with the username Supra1993, who also mentions the availability of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Whether this means the premium crossover is also riding on a new platform, well, that remains to be seen.
After what Lexus did with the “all-new” IS last year, we’re a bit weary about calling this NX an all-new car, but that’s undoubtedly how it will be marketed. As a reminder, the 2021 IS was unveiled in 2020 featuring an extensive facelift. As intricate as they come.
Could this 2022 NX also be nothing more than a comprehensive update? Some angles say yes, while others say no. The overall shape is pretty much the same, and so is the window line. Certain body lines are different, though, and of course, the front and rear fascias are completely new. The full-width taillights are a nice touch, giving the NX an even more upmarket aesthetic.
Moving on to the interior, it really does appear to feature a brand new design. The dashboard and door panels are new, the center console too, and even the armrest is new. As for similarities, the start-stop button is still positioned up and over the steering wheel (also new, by the way) at about 2 o’clock.
current model’s free-standing screen.
Going back to the possibility of a plug-in hybrid setup, we heard such rumblings all the way back in April of last year, when word got out about Lexus filing a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an NX450+ variant.
The car pictured here, though, seems to be an NX 200 model (that looks like a “2”), which probably means it’s got a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine doing all the heavy lifting by itself.
We should learn more about the new 2022 Lexus NX in the coming weeks.
