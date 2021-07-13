2022 Lexus NX, IS 500 Performance Launch Edition Announced for Chicago

With the 2021 Chicago Auto Show kicking off in full force on July 15, certain automakers have already announced their presence at the event. Lexus, for one, will debut the all-new NX and IS 500 Performance Launch Edition, alongside other models.
Unveiled last month and set to arrive at dealers nationwide this fall, the 2022 Lexus NX is based on a new platform, featuring turbocharged and electrified powertrains, like the new 2.5-liter four-pot and NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid variant in certain regions.
The crossover is offered with 20-inch wheels, panoramic moonroof, new infotainment system, and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 bundle of safety gear. Drivers will be assisted by the updated pre-collision with oncoming vehicle detection, risk avoidance emergency steer assist, road sign assist, lane assist, dynamic radar cruise control with curve speed management, and others.
Limited to 500 cars, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 Performance Launch Edition is the company’s first model in the F Sport Performance Line. It boasts the standard BBS 19-inch alloy wheels from the Dynamic Handling Package, and will be sold exclusively in the Incognito exterior paint finish, a new color in the brand’s palette.
Setting the interior apart from the rest of the family are the two-tone black and gray Ultrasuede upholstery for the seats, center console, and door cards, joined by an individually numbered plaque, and a lot of amenities.
The icing on the cake is the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that develops 472 HP at 7,100 rpm and 395 lb-ft (536 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Toyota’s luxury car brand states that the sedan can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill.
A modified Lexus LX, with custom wrapping, 24-inch wheels, side exit exhaust, and bespoke upholstery inside, will be on display as well, supporting Cal’s All-Star Angel Foundation, a pediatric cancer organization that raises awareness, funds research, and grants wishes to kids fighting cancer.
