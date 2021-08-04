Four Great Off-Road Destinations on the East Coast, According to 4x4 Specialist

Everyone is probably already planning the next summer road trip destination even if they just came back from an adventure. This is the way of life during the season: the higher the temperatures, the bigger the urge to make new and great memories.
For car aficionados, there’s any number of opportunities to enjoy the summer rest and relaxation. One could strap a rooftop camper to the SUV and go camping. A trailer or motorhome could also do the trick. Hey, even a cruise alongside the family/friends/significant other in your favorite car would do the trick... especially when the journey is of the essence, not necessarily the destination.
Still, the latter could prove just as important. Even for off-road aficionados. After all, not everyone knows the best trails or has the means and partners to hit them properly – remember, no one should go rock-crawling alone. But, according to the folks over at ARB 4x4 Accessories, there’s an easy solution for the summer road trip off-road conundrums. At least if you live on the East Coast, that is.
An amusement park. Not just any theme park, though. But one that’s specifically created with off-roading in mind. And that gives access to everyone, not just Bronco fans, like the cool Off-Roadeo “off-road outdoor adventure playgrounds.” So, the all-wheel-drive specialist has come up with its list of the four greatest off-road parks, focused on the East Coast of the United States.
First up the roster is Windrock Park in Tennessee, which is the largest off-road park in the country. But that doesn’t mean one should neglect the following trio. It is composed of the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park (Maine), Gulches ORV Park (South Carolina), and Rausch Creek in Pennsylvania.
Sure, one could argue that many of them are crowded and also have a pesky admission fee. But we feel the perks outweigh the negatives, such as the fact they’re always maintained and well organized. They also have multiple trails so one can progress according to the skill level, or they allow tours if someone is unfamiliar with the terrain.
