1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Becomes Outrageous 24k Gold Roadster and Bagged Hot Rod

A Bugatti Type 57 with Lamborghini-branded polished wheels, golden lug nuts, and cross-drilled brake rotors? If that sounds outrageous, better prepare for an overload, because that’s just one tiny detail extracted from this virtual reinterpretation.
Luckily for purists and stock classic car aficionados, we are dealing with a pixel master’s latest work of art here. Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist behind the adry53customs account on social media has decided that summer isn’t hot enough and we need to have our blood close to the boiling point with his new “Hot-Rod-Gatti” perspective.
The CGI expert declares his love (but not the utmost respect) for pre-war Bugattis, and of course, the most famous series of them all is Type 57 along with its later variants (Atalante, La Voiture Noire, etc.). So, it was only logical to have a go at one of them. He specifically chose a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC that was turned into a Roadster infused with classic “streamline modern and industrial art deco design” after they were thrown out the window from the highest floor of the tallest building in the entire world.
Now, the Bugatti Type 57SC is a French car with Hot Rod elements. Lots of them, along with some no-one-requested bling in the form of 24k gold plating, of course. So, the 57SC not only drops the top for an (I almost wrote “cleaner”) new look but also drops itself as close to the ground as possible thanks to an air suspension. The bagged result still towers high into the air thanks to the massive blown V8 engine hiding way behind the golden grille.
Those Lambo-badged wheels were lifted directly off a 2003 Murcielago for some reason. But does anyone care to even begin trying to understand the reasoning behind this outrageous automobile work of art? Not really, probably. Although on a subliminal level, I would love to see anyone trying to replicate this into real life... social media needs a dose of (total) vintage craziness every now and then.
