Apollo IE “Carbon Dragon” Debuts in U.S., V12 Howls Like It's Out of This World

Looking to snatch an orange-tinted McLaren Elva , one of just 19 Aston Martin DBS GT Zagatos, or a custom Pagani? Maybe you’d like something even less known, such as a De Tomaso, or an Automobili Pininfarina instead. Search no more, because Westport, Connecticut-based Miller Motorcars is ready to deliver that collector’s unicorn hypercar you've always dreamed about. 29 photos



Apollo has been through more trouble than anyone wants to remember, but at least we know that some of the IEs that have been slated for production are already out there... somewhere. So, after Miller Motorcars helped the Apollo IE world premiere with their original first configuration, it’s time for them to properly set the stage for the debut of chassis number five. With it, Apollo has now reached half of the production quota for the



And we’re pretty sure this specification might have added a pretty dollar on top of that for making it rather unique. Hence the “Carbon Dragon” designation. This is not only a reference to the obsessive usage of the lightweight and durable material for its construction but also a tribute to the original configuration of Miller’s Apollo IE.



This incredible specification has been unleashed in its proper setting, as the official debut was recorded on Lime Rock Park. And with the Lakeville, Connecticut-based racetrack devoid of any other vehicle, the Apollo IE Carbon Dragon was allowed to fill the air with plenty of screams. They were all coming from the naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine as it flogged all 780 ponies to deliver sounds that seemed to be coming from somewhere



