CGI Widebody 1969 Dodge Charger Gets the Irrational V10 Engine Swap It Deserves

All three initial generations of the ubiquitous Dodge Charger were based on the Chrysler B-body platform. But that doesn’t mean people do not have their favorites, with the second generation (1968-1970) being chief among them.
After all, everybody was created equally – just that some are more equal than others. It’s a universal truth – sometimes with positive results, sometimes with sad outcomes. Fortunately, this is a happy case of altered equality, in more than one way.
First of all, we are dealing with possibly the coolest vintage Charger of them all. That would be the ‘69, of course. Now, don’t start fantasizing about those numbers because we have something that’s virtual and non-palpable to discuss. It’s a widebody 1969 Charger that looks as clean as it can be when such alterations are involved.
Besides, the gorgeous gunmetal gray lines aren’t there just for a virtual showcase. Instead, this pixel creation of virtual artist Karan Adivi, aka karanadivi on social media, has a few neat details to direct our attention to the main course. What, don’t tell us you missed the dual side exhaust protruding left and right through the front fenders?
Yeah, it took us a while to spot them as well. We got captured by the extreme front aero... and the complete lack of a hood. This is only logical, considering this ‘69 Charger widebody is not only about the looks, but also about the high performance. Which stems from the right swap.
To the dumpsters with all the puny SRT Hellcat conversions. Give us this CGI Dodge Viper V10 swap in real life and we swear not to utter any foul thoughts about a custom muscle car from that moment on. Just imagine what this monster could be like in the real world with a custom chassis, bespoke coilover suspension, huge brakes, and at least 650 horsepower from an 8.4-liter V10 lifted off the fifth-generation Viper...
As a side note, that equality theory gets an interesting Easter Egg – in the form of a European-looking (is that a BMW?) SUV companion. No JDM, no KDM, no Canadian something... See that some are more equal than others?
