“Glory” Concept Is a Virtual Love Letter With '80s Corvette Pop-Ups and Hellcat

Never mind the hard work involved with having this digital prototype virtually built from scratch (save for the 707-hp monster from under the hood), the 1980s Chevy Corvette-inspired pop-up headlights, the cool burgundy paint job and contrasting forged carbon fiber panels, or the butterfly doors; what really makes this project special is the human element.
That is because the “Glory” prototype was used as a one-of-a-kind wedding proposal. Granted, since we’re dealing with pixel master Timothy Adry Emmanuel (a.k.a. adry53customs on social media), it was a no-brainer for him to ask his significant other to marry him with such a creation.
Probably enthused by what looked to us like an affirmative answer to the proposal, the digital artist has now released an update on the project. It comes with a 360-degree style video, opening butterfly doors, as well as a neat peek at the surprise under the hood. There, a 707-horsepower 6.2-liter Hemi V8 of the Hellcat variety shows its matching red hue to the burgundy shade of the exterior.
The CGI expert also shares a lot of details about what made this car tick in his heart and mind. As some of his followers already guessed, the overall design is heavily inspired by “America’s sports car,” particularly 1980s Corvettes, which (there’s no coincidence here) are his soon-to-be wife’s favorite cars.
It’s also a neat mix of more stuff she likes, all of them transposed in a very cool automotive setting. That’s where he took inspiration for the burgundy and white touches from, while her love of perfumes triggered visions of lots of forged carbon fiber, Alcantara upholstery, Apollo Intensa Emozione-inspired custom seats, as well as the twin hydraulic strut butterfly doors.
Even though (quite unfortunate, because we like this creation) his “Glory” prototype will never see the light of day, this pixel master has left no stone unturned and also cooked up an impressive technical sheet. One that includes a 1,570 kg (3,461 lb) weight like the Ferrari Roma, meaty 345 tires in the rear because it’s naturally RWD, as well as the devilish Hellcat motor taking input from the paddle shifter-equipped driver’s command center.
