2023 Nissan Z Packs Extreme Widebody Makeover, Probably Calls for a NOS Upgrade

Finally, officially, the 2023 Nissan Z will become available to eager U.S. buyers starting early next year. With just about the same design cues as the Z Proto study, but above all else with a lot of oomph. Courtesy of the Infiniti Q60 mill, and with up to 400 hp.
Read this aloud: 400 horsepower from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. It’s not only way more than its predecessor, but it also trumps the closest competitor – the $51,090, 382-horsepower Toyota GR Supra 3.0-liter! And if the pricing is right, Nissan probably just nailed the winning lottery ticket.
Of course, some owners will just take the stock Nissan Z and use it as a blank canvas for a complete makeover. No worries if the vehicle is not available anywhere just yet, since the virtual artists are literally sleepless and ready to deliver their opinion on just about every new hot installment.
The pixel master behind the bradbuilds social media account was probably the quickest to rework the newly introduced Japanese sports car, as he’s a noticeably enthusiastic fan of the Z sports cars and their Datsun heritage. So much so that it’s not the first time he bestowed an extreme widebody kit upon this particular model – although at the time he was using the Nissan Z Proto as a starting point.
Now that the cat is finally out of the bag, and the official Z isn’t straying too far away from the prototype source, it was probably quite easy to reinvent the model with an extreme aftermarket makeover. This virtual artist has a habit of slamming SUVs or lifting sedans, but this time around he went for a traditional approach.
One that would appeal to both JDM and NFS fans, probably. Not everyone will be pleased with the result, though, as the widebody makeover goes to digital extremes. And then it’s all about the details. Such as the ultra-low stance, the massive wheels (color-coordinated to match the menacing all-black attire), the rear-window louvers, or the dual-stacked exhaust outlets.
As far as we can tell, now all we need in our Z life is a little bit of NOS...
