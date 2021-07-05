Lifted Ford Crown Vic Looks Ready for Anything in Patriotic Solid Axle Rendering

Just about everyone celebrated the Fourth of July their own way, but we have a feeling the world’s digital artists had way fewer ulterior motives than automakers to join the Independence Day commemoration. And some were even subtler than others and didn’t even expressly mention the federal holiday as the reason behind their latest creations.
Take the pixel master behind the bradbuilds account on social media, for example. He didn’t get into anyone’s face with huge stars and stripes or red, white, and blue creations. Instead, he just took something that’s decidedly tame and gave it a lift and a couple of solid axles. And he basically nailed the American way of dealing with the automotive life, if you ask us.
With everything being about crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks these days, it’s no wonder the digital artist decided to lift the bejesus out of a rather beat-down, unremarkably white 1992-2012 Ford Crown Victoria. Yes, he didn’t fall for the usual pop culture trope of making it a Police Interceptor, and we’re thankful for that.
Instead, the full-size four-door seems ready to live a new digital life adventure as something that won’t have trouble adapting to a life in the suburbs and weekend getaways to fishing or finding new overlanding trails, just to name a couple of possible use scenarios.
And we feel that the lifted Ford Crown Victoria looks better than a generically slammed example, just like the author muses in the description. After all, we have seen quite a few vintage Ford F-100s hiding neat Crown Vic secrets under their restomodded bodies.
Sure, it could be that he’s also a little biased towards all things lifted and truck-tough, considering that his real-life persona is currently busy rebuilding a totaled Ram 1500 and documenting the work for his YouTube channel (latest video also embedded below).
But ultimately, what got us hooked to this project is the fact that we’re dealing with a lifted Ford Crown Victoria proudly sporting not just dual vertical exhausts or the spare wheel in the back but also the tough as nails solid front and rear axles.
