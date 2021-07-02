Wrought GMC Hummer EV Celebrates July 4th With a Silent Shot of Watts to Freedom

General Motors has been keeping itself busy with the development process of the 2022 GMC Hummer EVs, and the last time it shared progress on the zero-emissions pickup truck, it was undergoing a massive testing tour. It seems there’s still a little bit of desert domination left in it even a few weeks later, as the company showcases a prototype gradually becoming a bit sandy while performing a Watts to Freedom mode demonstration (or more).
The premise is quite easy to understand. The “world’s-first all-electric supertruck” has been taken off its usual duties for a quick marketing stunt designed to both celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July and tie into the alleged “launch control mode’s revolutionary performance.” Nothing wrong with mixing a bit of patriotism and some plain old acceleration fun.
After all, with the Wats to Freedom mode engaged, GMC touts the 2022 Hummer EV pickup truck as being capable of nailing the zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in just 3 seconds. That’s courtesy of the up to 1,000 hp offered on the pickup, while the Hummer EV SUV must settle with “just 830 hp” and a 3.5-second estimate. “Watts to Freedom unlocks the full potential of the propulsion system and puts all of its available power to the pavement,” explains Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer for the Hummer EV project.
Interestingly, we noticed that although GMC showcases a single acceleration burst (which goes up to around 71 mph/114 kph), by the time it wraps up the short promo, we’re dealing with a dirty prototype. That probably means a couple of things. First, a larger marketing stunt might be prepared for when it’s time to start the Fourth of July fireworks. Second, we could take a hint that GMC probably performed a lot more acceleration bursts that don’t show up on camera.
It’s the only way to explain the sandy rear end of the pickup truck that’s clearly visible at the 0:17 mark after the Hummer EV was initially showcased with a spotless clean body. And it’s nice to see that GMC isn’t afraid to floor the supertruck in less than stellar conditions. Meanwhile, the Hummer EV SUV is all about style and colors (and one can check them out below).
