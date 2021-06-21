Mazda RX-7 Gets Rendered as a Lifted Wankel Ready to Join the Crossover Party

Frankly, with just about everything across the automotive world currently revolving around all things crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks, it’s no wonder digital artists get easily convinced by their fans to lift anything. Case in point, this third-generation Wankel-powered Mazda RX-7 probably wanted us to remember the series’ brief Group B rally car stint.
Born way back in 1978 as a front/mid-engine, RWD, rotary-powered quirkiness of a sports car, the Mazda RX-7 holds a special place in the hearts and minds of automobile fans that enjoy when vehicles come to life powered by something different. It was, of course, the Japanese company’s use of the compact and lightweight (also, not entirely reliable) Wankel rotary engine across all three generations.
Because Mazda has been one of the few major advocates of this powertrain technology, the brand always sought new and entertaining ways to make it known to the public. And that included official motorsport participation, such as a stint during the 1980s as a member of the (in)famous Group B world rally championship breed.
As far as we can tell, the latter outing might be something that usually goes on unnoticed as far as today’s general public is concerned, though. As opposed to many other unofficial apparitions. After all, the RX-7 is one of the biggest darlings of the custom builds community.
Even this example seen here only wearing the virtual garment created by the pixel master behind the bradbuilds account on social media might easily give more fuel to the enthusiasts looking for their next great build project. It has been created as a digital exercise for the artist’s fans, but since all we see here today are lifted cars it might easily attract someone’s attention with the will and power to make it a reality.
After all, even the virtual expert was astonished by “how good the RX-7 takes a lift” and also concluded the rear hatch provided the perfect spot for placing a couple of spare tires for when the adventures became a little too much for the actual car hardware. Now, if only someone also had an antidote for the well-known finicky personality of Mazda’s rotary engine...
