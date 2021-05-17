American Flag-Bearing Ford Mustang Looks Vastly Different in the Right Lights

When it comes to very popular vehicles, many people like to make them their own. And the choice is basically infinite. Sometimes it takes getting to the extremes; other times, even the simple hardware for sporting a flag is enough if you have the proper lighting to put it all into perspective.
Just about everyone has seen people going out for various celebrations in cars sporting huge flags. Usually, they’re trucks bringing the love for the stars and stripes or the favorite team. But how about the best-selling sports car in the world (for two years in a row), the S550 Ford Mustang?
It seems that’s entirely possible, and one Instagram user proudly showed his two passions—for America and the Mustang. We caught murica_s550’s V8-powered GT (the 5.0-liter side badge settles the identity case) sporting the star-spangled banner in a very curious set up on the official account of a company called BadFlag.
Naturally, that raised questions, and upon further investigation, we found that we’re dealing with a shop focused on selling poles and the necessary hardware ($99.99, according to their official online portal) for anyone to carry their own custom flag on the car of choice.
Better yet, the setup isn’t exclusively reserved for the S550, and we’ve seen just about everything from Camaros to Wrangler SUVs and F-150 trucks on their social media account.
As far as the specific setup for this particular S550 goes, it seems this owner loves not just the Mustang and the American flag but also likes to showcase both in quirky lighting conditions with help from the experts over at Light Work Images.
And the light-painted shot with the Mustang isn’t the only one because another post showcases a couple of coupes seen “through the eyes of a night crawler.” The industrial setting and the dark setting clearly go hand in hand, so the show is also cool.
But we still like the one where the Mustang design shines through better without help from any quirky filter. That’s also because we can ogle at the subtle modifications that helped this owner make the ‘Stang a bit more personal. And those include an RTR Vehicles grille and exhaust setup, an aftermarket wicker bill spoiler and hood vents, as well as some custom badges, among other things.
