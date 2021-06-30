2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Focuses on Roads Untraveled in Unofficial TRD Makeover

The Japanese company’s legendary and oldest nameplate, the Toyota Land Cruiser, has been officially presented to fans earlier this month after turning into the automotive industry’s worst-kept secret so far this year. As rumored, it brought a powerplant downsized from V8 to naturally aspirated or turbocharged V6s, but it probably won’t disappoint in terms of performance and family capabilities.
As far as the horsepower count is concerned, the Japanese automaker has upped the stakes to 415 PS and 650 Nm (409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet) on the gasoline front, while the equally brand-new diesel comes with even more torque (700 Nm/516 lb-ft). So, no worries about not having enough power.
As far as its iconic off-road capabilities are concerned, the official figures are quite telling, with 230 mm (9 in) of ground clearance, as well as up to 32 and 26.5 degrees for the approach and departure angles, respectively. The four-wheel-drive system is also complemented by three differentials and an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission. But, as always, some might want a little more.
So, it’s no wonder that people are already trying to imagine how the J300 Land Cruiser could look if the company ever decided to give it a TRD iteration. According to pixel master Hamid Davoodi (a.k.a. hdm.design on social media), the new generation will then look properly ready for some (or any) road trips, irrespective of the terrain sitting beneath the chunky tires.
Of course, with this being an unofficial CGI depiction, just about everything needs to be taken with a heavy pinch of salt. But, as far as we’re concerned, the Lunar Rock shade that U.S. fans of all things TRD can have on existing members of the family certainly seems like a match made in heaven for the J300 Land Cruiser. Frankly, we can already imagine the great summer overlanding trips one could take alongside a TRD version of the latest (and hopefully greatest) Land Cruiser.
