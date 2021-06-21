Dodge Charger Goes Digitally Wild on the Tuning Arena With Mid-Engine Brabus DNA

First introduced on the U.S. market way back in 1966, the Dodge Charger proved quite the chameleon throughout its seven-generation lifespan. Over the years, one could have a Charger as a muscle car, a little hatchback, a full-size sedan, or even as a personal luxury car. But, quite frankly, probably no one has ever considered making the current four-door sedan a mid-size engine challenger (pun intended, of course) for the C8 Corvette.

