Dodge Charger Goes Digitally Wild on the Tuning Arena With Mid-Engine Brabus DNA

First introduced on the U.S. market way back in 1966, the Dodge Charger proved quite the chameleon throughout its seven-generation lifespan. Over the years, one could have a Charger as a muscle car, a little hatchback, a full-size sedan, or even as a personal luxury car. But, quite frankly, probably no one has ever considered making the current four-door sedan a mid-size engine challenger (pun intended, of course) for the C8 Corvette.
And, even if someone over at Dodge ever dreamt the day when the brand would be able to properly rival the latest GM version of America’s Sports Car, most likely it was without the help of a European tuner. Especially since the Bottrop, Germany-based Brabus GmbH is well known around the world for modifying Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles, not SRT Hellcat wonders.
Yet again, as proven on so many previous occasions, you really can’t rival the imagination of some digital artists. Let’s take the pixel master behind the tuningcar_ps social media account for example, as he or she is the author of this Dodge Charger transformation. As such, here’s Stellantis’ sedan wonder going from an SRT Hellcat to a digital four-door that might even put to shame Brabus’ latest 900 Rocket Edition.
Apparently, the virtual car expert doesn’t see any conflicts of interest in the fact that Stellantis currently has nothing to do with Mercedes-Benz or Brabus, no matter what its European roots might suggest. Or with the fact that Brabus is a front and rear powertrain expert, not a mid-engine honcho. Or with the fact that just about everyone is quite happy with the way Chargers turn out when SRT Hellcat-equipped.
The list could go on for some time, but virtual reality contradicts us. So, here’s a Dodge Charger sporting a decidedly cool widebody kit, as well as Brabus badging and a fantasy mid-engine setup. Better yet, the artist also has a neat little video (also embedded below) to show us in just a few quick steps the entire redesign process.
