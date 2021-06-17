Jeep Liberty Truck Seems Like the Perfect Virtual Response to the 2022 Maverick

Judging by the public’s warm response to the Blue Oval’s recent introductions in the crossover, SUV, and truck departments, it seems that Ford has nailed the fans’ desires with the Bronco family and Maverick tiny truck. And it probably won’t take long until some of the competitors throw in a matching response. Until then, it’s up to the digital wizards of the automotive world to come up with enticing rivaling propositions.
Things are now looking good for the Blue Oval’s Bronco family as production of the 2-Door and 4-Door has finally kicked off at the Michigan Assembly Plant and first units are already on their way to the dealerships. Meanwhile, the Bronco Sport is eagerly awaiting its truck sibling, the 2022 Maverick, to join the Mexico production line.
So, it wouldn’t be surprising for competitors such as Jeep to start pondering a proportional response. After all, it would be wise for Stellantis to counter the Blue Oval assault before it’s too late and the Gladiator meets a possible match just like the regular Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited did in the 2- and 4-Door Broncos.
It might also be wise to start at the bottom of the pyramid, proposing a direct rival for the newly introduced 2022 Maverick. Or, at least that’s what Brazil-based digital artist Kleber Silva thinks, as the pixel master behind the kdesignag account on social media, has envisioned as a rebirth of the short-lived Jeep Liberty (2002 - 2010).
But unlike the official version, this one has been shrunk to fit the same class like the 2022 Ford Maverick and rendered with the proper truck body to become a worthy adversary for the Bronco Sport-derived pickup. Of course, to make it look as real as possible, the CGI has started from a known base and mixed the virtual Blue Oval template with contemporary Jeep styling cues taken from both the Renegade SUV and Gladiator truck.
Frankly, the result looks entirely feasible for production, especially considering that Jeep would only need to adapt the Renegade platform to produce a direct rival for the all-new Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick. So, Stellantis, what are you waiting for?
