Virtual Buick Grand National Pre-Runner Off-Road Truck Is All Kinds of Awesome

While Buick’s now-defunct sixth-generation Regal will probably fade away from memory as nothing more than GM’s swan song for a lot of global nameplates (some quite legendary, such as the Holden Commodore), it wasn’t like that during its early years. Back when the Grand National version was commissioned, Buick even had proud ties with the motorsport world...
Born in 1973 as a personal luxury car, the mid-size Buick Regal quickly evolved into a beloved second generation that included fan favorites such as the Grand National, Turbo-T, and the T-Type. As for the Grand National, the name came up in 1982 after the brand had secured the NASCAR manufacturers titles for two years in a row, and also served as a tribute for the iconic Winston Cup.
The company also wanted to bring to market something that would hold true to the well-known motto of “win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” As such, it was a great special edition that has remained instilled in the consciousness of Buick fans to this very day. That’s probably the case with the special commission order revealed by pixel master Al Yasid (yasiddesign on social media), although this time around there’s also a seriously wacky twist.
As such, at the behest of an anonymous client, the CGI Buick Regal Grand National has morphed from a classic coupe into a wild pickup truck. It looks as if someone went back in time and asked the Grand National’s creator to deliver an off-roading-focused pre-runner racer, complete with everything it needs to survive a desert race or two, or perhaps even twenty.
For us, this repurposing of the classic performance coupe looks entirely spot on, even though some of the digital artist’s followers even tried to push the envelope and asked for the virtual design to become a true 6x6 vehicle (technically it’s already a six-wheeler because of the spares in the bed trunk).
Interestingly, the digital artist says the work isn’t quite complete yet, and instead just wanted to know everyone’s opinion, if everything “looks good lifted.” So, who knows, maybe some additional lifted 4x4 madness is set to follow soon...
The company also wanted to bring to market something that would hold true to the well-known motto of “win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” As such, it was a great special edition that has remained instilled in the consciousness of Buick fans to this very day. That’s probably the case with the special commission order revealed by pixel master Al Yasid (yasiddesign on social media), although this time around there’s also a seriously wacky twist.
As such, at the behest of an anonymous client, the CGI Buick Regal Grand National has morphed from a classic coupe into a wild pickup truck. It looks as if someone went back in time and asked the Grand National’s creator to deliver an off-roading-focused pre-runner racer, complete with everything it needs to survive a desert race or two, or perhaps even twenty.
For us, this repurposing of the classic performance coupe looks entirely spot on, even though some of the digital artist’s followers even tried to push the envelope and asked for the virtual design to become a true 6x6 vehicle (technically it’s already a six-wheeler because of the spares in the bed trunk).
Interestingly, the digital artist says the work isn’t quite complete yet, and instead just wanted to know everyone’s opinion, if everything “looks good lifted.” So, who knows, maybe some additional lifted 4x4 madness is set to follow soon...