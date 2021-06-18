Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Blasts Off Like a Missile, Does Wet 124 MPH in 12.3s

Mercedes-AMG went out of its way (as always) to deliver one of the best G-Wagens ever in the latest G 63, strapping the handmade 4.0-liter V8 engine to the front for some 577-horsepower fun. But, of course, one can always have “a little” more, and that’s where Brabus’ creations come into play.
Based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV, Brabus just expanded the Rocket product line with the ultra-limited Brabus 900 Rocket Edition. Just 25 crazy behemoths will be produced for those who can afford to foot the bill for a 4.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 888 hp (900 ps) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 nm) of torque, as well as the metal, leather, LEDs, and rubber that surround it.
According to Brabus, their G-Wagen 900 Rocket Edition should be capable – in optimum conditions – of hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 174 mph (280 kph). Well, the aftermarket specialist did prepare for a little bit of testing during the official presentation event, but it’s safe to say the automotive vlogger stars it had invited weren’t treated to those optimum conditions.
Instead, the track was quite wet. No worries, because the traditional walkarounds for exposing all the different quirks and features are still a go. And we had the most interesting embedded below, for your viewing pleasure. Complete with a little bit of driving, which can be seen from the 11:50 mark on Mr. Benz’s feature, the six-minute mark for Shmee150, and the 8:45 mark for Rana65556.
Interestingly, while Shmee150 chose to unleash the 900 Rocket Edition beast on his own, the ride-along launch control feature from Rana65556 provides the best statement of capabilities, even on the wet. As such, Shmee150 nailed the interesting figures of 3.99s to 100 kph (62 mph) and 13.42s to 200 kph (124 mph). But Rana’s driver was a Brabus official, and he was kind enough to floor the G-Wagen properly.
Thus, the results were even more impressive, especially considering the appalling conditions for getting the right traction: 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.56s, 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.44s, and 124 mph (200 kph) in just 12.34 seconds! Notice it’s better than officially claimed?
