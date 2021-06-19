Nissan GT-R Nismo “Dune Buggy” Probably Seeks to Live a Digital Nomad Life

The Japanese automaker’s current sports car offerings are growing rather long in the tooth. For example, the current 370Z was first shown back in 2008 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Meanwhile, the flagship GT-R is one year older, and unlike the Z-car, it’s not yet up for an all-new generation. But no worries, because there are still some unofficial options to make it a bit more enticing.
We already know the all-new, seventh-generation Z-car has been (finally) slated for an eagerly awaited debut on August 17th at an event in New York City. But fans probably aren’t exactly at peace with the fact that its more powerful sibling, the R35 GT-R Nismo, has so far only been treated to a new Special Edition that is expected to reach the United States this fall.
The company looks unfazed in its mysterious upgrade cycle, so it’s no wonder that we’re getting more news about the mighty GT-R from other places, such as the drag racing strip or the portfolio of digital artists. As far as pixel master Al Yasid (aka yasiddesign on social media) is concerned, we could even argue that Nissan’s supercar is a favorite recurring theme.
As such, we recently saw the famous R34 Skyline GT-R get digitally transformed into a super-SUV then almost immediately also morph into a widebody station wagon ready for ultra-fast family hauling. Well, the latter’s look was just a ruse, because the roll-cage fitted inside actually made it prim and proper on the racetrack rather than a shopping center’s parking lot.
Now it’s time for the virtual artist to have a swing at the R35. And he’s going equally all-out on this one, with the GT-R Nismo transformed into something that not only looks ready for pre-runner duties but also the next installment in the Mad Max saga. Of course, it could also be useful in case of a zombie apocalypse or for the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise since it’s already CGI.
Unfortunately, aside from the upgraded looks, there’s really nothing on what could power such an off-road contraption. Yes, the upgraded suspension and beefy 4x4 components are obvious and a given, but we’d be very much interested in knowing the artist’s opinion about what should reside in between the green hood and the huge front skid plate...
