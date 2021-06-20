Virtual 1970's Continental With 850CSi Face Looks Ready for a Cyberpunk Batman

BMW’s original 8 Series (E31) has received a proper successor for quite some time already, but it seems there’s still no replacement in the hearts and minds of some fans. Or at least not one with proper Bavarian DNA if we are to believe the recent work of the digital artist behind the carfrontswaps social media account.
Officially born way back in September 1989 and with production kicking off early in 1990, the very first examples of the BMW 8 Series already qualify for entry into the classic cars' pantheon. And, of course, the one that everybody loves is the V12-powered 850CSi flagship, which at the time was powered by a 5.6-liter mill capable of producing 375 horsepower.
It’s “a bit less” than what the current M8 Competition has under the hood, but of course, for some, the 4.4-liter turbo V8 still isn’t as elegant as the twelve-cylinder of its predecessor even though it churns out no less than 617 horsepower. But these modern BMW considerations aren’t exactly of interest for the CGI master that just played with an 850CSi in the quirkiest way possible.
Actually, he’s been at it for a while, as he previously used the 850CSi mug on the E34 BMW M5 Touring and then even on a less feisty Porsche 944. It seems that he’s keen on exploring the alternate universe choices where BMW joined forces not with Toyota (for the Z4/Supra), but with various other creators of vintage legends.
The latest isn’t necessarily also the greatest, but it certainly sparked a heavy dose of funny comments from the followers. It’s a BMW 850CSi face plastered all over the equally black body of a 1970s Lincoln Continental. And while some asked to give it a Daytona wing and call it a day, we’re pretty much in tune with the people that see it as a proper Batmobile... but only if Batman became an active player in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe!
