Chrysler Hellcat Pacifica Is Digitally Back for a Full 3D Shot at 707-HP Glory

This isn’t the first time we've met with the fantasy project of a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that got powered by a digital artist’s imagination with full SRT Hellcat credentials. Actually, the muscle minivan got back in the day even the seal of approval from none other than FCA’s (now Stellantis) design boss Ralph Gilles, so it’s no wonder the project has become wildly popular.
Once something becomes successful it’s only natural for one to rekindle the love for that particular creation from time to time. So, after pixel master Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign on social media) tried to convince everyone that even Bernie Sanders approves of his project (snippet embedded below), it’s now time to see a proper update.
More precisely, the digital artist decided to bring back the 707-hp SRT Hellcat Pacifica in a more appropriate 3D environment. He explains that initially the successful rendering of a blue widebody minivan looking all muscled up with help from SRT Hellcat DNA was only done in a 2D Photoshop environment.
Now the creation has matured quite a bit, as it’s been treated in full 3D and even comes with a few sensible upgrades over the original. As such, it not only arrives sporting a wider array of colors (the green paintjob seems to hit the sweet spot for the followers above all else), but also complete with the addition of WK1 SRT8 Jeep-inspired exhausts.
It's interesting that he chose as inspiration a model that’s already more than a decade and a half old, but as far as we’re concerned it’s quite fitting for the overall clean treatment of this widebody family hauler. Of course, given the way things are in the automotive world right now, it’s safe to say that Chrysler will probably never create something to rival the mighty seven-seat Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat on its way to soccer practice.
